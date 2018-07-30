WATCH Love Island Final - Capital's Viewing Party With Rosie Williams, Charlie Frederick & More!

We've got the stars of Love Island past and present plus a few pop stars hanging out for Capital's final viewing party!

If you're anything like us, you're already dreading life without Love Island as the series finished tonight (Monday 30th July), but we've got the perfect thing to stave off your post-Love Island blues... we're hosting a star-studded viewing party for the final and you can catch all the action LIVE right here!

Tickets sold out super fast, but if you didn't manage to bag a seat at our exclusive viewing party, you can still catch the Q&A with our celeb guests live, right after the Love Island final tonight at 10.30pm.

Just check back right here - we'll be live streaming all the questions you want answered from the final with our star-studded panel including this year's stars Rosie Williams and Charlie Frederick plus pop stars including Max George and a few other famous faces too!

Our panel will be grilled by Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay - and all the money raised from the tickets to tonight's event will benefit Global's Make Some Noise charity.

So if you're totally loyal babe, make sure you're right here from 10.30pm - you won't want to miss it!

