Love Island's Ellie Brown Addresses That 'Snog' With TOWIE's Pete Wicks

18 October 2018, 11:48 | Updated: 18 October 2018, 12:01

After a video emerged of what appeared to be Love Island's Ellie Brown getting up close and personal with TOWIE star Pete Wicks, the 20-year-old has spoken about what really went down the ITV Gala after party...

The ITV Gala afterparties always provide the juiciest drama between reality stars, and after Love Island's Ellie Brown was spotted in the arms of TOWIE star Pete Wicks, everyone got a little bit excited the pair had hit things off and we had a brand new reality couple.

However, the 20-year-old has laughed off rumours they 'passionately snogged' in a social media post in which she tagged Pete along with the puke emoji, just to make it super clear she's not interested.

Laura Anderson Is Dating Love Island Series 1's Max Morley Amidst Feud With Ex Paul Knops

Ellie Brown tweets about that 'snog' with Pete Wicks at ITV gala party
Ellie Brown tweets about that 'snog' with Pete Wicks at ITV gala party. Picture: Twitter

Her Love Island co-star, Zara McDermott, who is now officially one of the last couple's standing and is still dating her island love Adam Collard found the whole thing hilarious and shared her congratulations to the new 'couple'.

Even pirate Pete was in hysterics about the entire thing, proving they're nothing more than friends, which actually has us kind of disappointed, we got really excited there for a second?!

Pete Wicks chimes in on his 'snog' with Love Island's Ellie Brown
Pete Wicks chimes in on his 'snog' with Love Island's Ellie Brown. Picture: Twitter

Proving how tight nit the reality bunch are, another Love Island and TOWIE duo, Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker were spotted leaving the party holding hands sparking romance rumours between the pair, and they're yet to deny anything, so there's still hope!

