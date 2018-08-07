WATCH: Dani Dyer Talks About Her Wedding And Children With Jack Fincham

7 August 2018, 10:47

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have just won Love Island, because they're just so lovely and cute and sweet! But when will we be hearing wedding bells?

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham spent several hours in the Love Island Villa looking after a small, plastic baby, but after winning the reality show, the pair have been talking all things baby names.

The daughter of actor, Danny Dyer, popped by to chat to Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay... As well as gloat about the fact she now has £50,000.

Speaking of their plans for babies, Dani said "We'd have a lovely little baby," which she'd like to call Kimberly, and - as a nickname - she'd call her Kiki. But that plans been ruined by Drake, after his lyric from 'In My Feelings'.

She also dished the dirt on her marriage, after some reported that she wanted to marry him this week. Speaking to Ro, she said "I jokingly said "Yeah, why not? Let's do it next year"", to which many of the outlets took that to be serious.

Don't worry - you can put your hat back in its box... For now.

