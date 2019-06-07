Amber Gill's Latest Comment About New Love Islander Molly-Mae Has Annoyed Viewers

7 June 2019, 11:57

Love Island's Amber Gill had some words about the new islander
Love Island's Amber Gill had some words about the new islander. Picture: Instagram

Love Island fans have slammed Amber Gill over her comments in the last episode.

Love Island’s Amber Gill has ruffled feathers once again with her most recent comment during the fourth episode. Molly-Mae Hague became the third addition to arrive in the villa after Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard entered days before.  

However, before the blonde bombshell was set to enter, the beauty therapist asked the group "are we going to be her friend?"

Fans were far from impressed by Amber’s comment saying: “Amber saying ‘are we going to be her friend’ just shows she’s clearly a girl who hasn’t grown up since high school,”  

Another added: “Amber saying ‘are we gonna be her friend’ just proves she’s the type of girl to look down and any other girl who isn’t in her ‘click’ #loveisland.  

A third chimed in saying: “Amber saying “Are we gunna be her friend?” Just shows how nasty she is” 

The self-proclaimed ‘diva’ from Newcastle has already been labelled “arrogant” after she told partner Callum MacLeod he “didn’t suit sunglasses” – one day after telling the 28-year-old “looked old”. 

20-year-old Molly-Mae is set to shake things up in the villa having used to date Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison, Molly-Mae is not a stranger to the limelight. 

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9 pm. 

