‘Love Island: The Morning After’ Podcast - How To Download And Listen

6 June 2022, 15:49

How to download and listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast
How to download and listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s how to download and listen to the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back to give us all of the goss and full debrief of the hit dating show every morning after the show.

Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free are returning to host the podcast - and trust us, you won’t want to miss it!

The Love Island: Morning After podcast is back
The Love Island: Morning After podcast is back. Picture: ITV2

The podcast episodes will see the pair chat to former Islanders as well as some other celeb guests throughout, so everyone is involved in the villa gossip.

Previous years’ series have never disappointed and we can’t wait for new instalments to discuss this year’s dramatic events and shock couplings.

Love Island: The Morning After podcast
Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Picture: ITV2

How to download and listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast:

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram
Love Island viewers were left shocked over Gemma Owen's age

Love Island Fans Are Baffled Over Gemma Owen’s Real Age & Call For Show Format Change
Love Island's Luca Bish will spend the summer in the villa looking for love

Love Island Luca Bish: Age, Job And Famous Ex-Girlfriend Revealed
Georgia Townend has been praised by fans for being honest about her Love Island intro

Georgia Townend Praised For Being 'Honest' & 'Vulnerable' About Love Island Struggles
Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Confirmed Contestants

Hot On Capital

Here's what time Love Island will be on TV tonight

What Time Does Love Island Start Tonight & How Long Is It On For?
Love Island's first bombshell this series has been confirmed

Who Will Be Love Island 2022’s First Bombshell?

Love Island have switched up the format for the first coupling up

Love Island Announces Huge Change To Format Of First Coupling Up
How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

How To Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Events

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus
Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

More Movies & TV News

Love Island 2022 villa pictures

Where Is The Love Island Villa 2022?

Love Island's Gemma Owen and dad Michael Owen

Who Is Love Island's Gemma's Famous Dad?

Channel 4 has signed up First Dates star Fred for Celeb Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox Signs Up First Dates’ Fred And Rarely-Seen Fiancée Fruitcake
Love Island has partnered up with eBay as their first pre-loved partnership

Here’s A First Look At Love Island’s Pre-Loved Clothes Inspired By Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber & More
Love Island has detailed their new duty of care protocols ahead of the 2022 series

Love Island Contestants Will Receive Inclusion Training As Part Of New Duty Of Care