Jacqueline Jossa Tried To Quit Her Final I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

19 December 2019, 16:41

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast that she wanted to quit one of her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! trials but couldn't remember the phrase she needed to say.

I'm A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa has revealed that she wanted to quit one of her tough trials but didn't know how.

Chatting to her fellow campmate Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, Jacqueline admitted that her final Bushtucker Trial, where she had to hold a live spider in her mouth for a minute, was so tough that she tried to give it up.

> Kylie Jenner Sent Jacqueline Jossa A Video Message To Congratulate Her I’m A Celeb Win

After returning to camp she told her fellow celebrities that it was the closest she'd come to quitting a trial. However, she carried on because she couldn't remember the correct phrase: "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!"

"If I'd remembered the words I would've said it," Jacqueline told Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay on Capital.

Jacqueline Jossa and Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast
Jacqueline Jossa and Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital FM

The EastEnders star confessed that she'd only seen pictures of the trial and hadn't watched it back fully yet.

"There was a lot of screaming [that was edited out]... about 3 minutes extra of me screaming the house down," said Jac.

Jacqueline later told ITV's Extra Camp show that she thought the spider actually weed in her mouth during the trial.

It was an I'm A Celeb finalists renunion on Capital Breakfast as Coronation Street actor and runner-up Andy Whyment also joined Roman Kemp on this morning's show.

