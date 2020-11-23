Ant & Dec Hit Back At 'I'm A Celeb' Viewer Hate During Live Show After Reading Criticism Online

'I'm A Celeb's' Ant & Dec have called out the critics of the show live on air after admitting they saw the flood of negative comments about Saturday night's show.

Ant & Dec have called out critics of I'm A Celebrity during a live link of Sunday night's show, revealing they see everyone's comments on Twitter and made a joke out of the whole thing- and many can't believe their comments have been read by the pair!

Ant & Ded hit back at viewer criticism over 'I'm A Celeb' show. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

The presenting duo poked fun at the endless negative comments about Saturday night's 'recap' show they received after asking everyone what they thought of the first week of the first ever UK-based series.

They said: "Yes, thanks for all your messages about last night's pre-recorded highlights show."

Ant added: "We really appreciate the feedback, although I should point out that, medically, I can't actually do that to myself."

Ant & Dec got more than they bargained for on Instagram. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

It all started when the posted a snap to their joint Instagram, asking: "How do we feel about the first week of #ImACeleb? Totally stoked."

"Thanks for tuning in guys and the best is yet to come!"

What they didn't expect was to be inundated with comments asking them to get rid of the Saturday night episode which not only recaps the previous week's antics but shows unseen footage, but people didn't take kindly to the lack of live viewing.

One wrote, "Love it but please can we not have a highlight Saturday show please."

Another said, "No more crappy highlight shows thanks."

Ant & Dec flooded with criticism for 'I'm A Celebrity'. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

Ant & Dec even hit back to claims it was a Saturday 'highlight' show, clarifying the show is actual an unseen footage episode and honestly, we're kind of obsessed with their sassy comebacks.

Wasn’t just highlights, was loads of unseen footage 😂 D #imacelebrity https://t.co/Wvm1DzqJK7 — antanddec (@antanddec) November 22, 2020

Viewers were taken aback by the fact the famous Geordie duo had been reading all their comments and suddenly felt just a little bit less brave than they had the previous night!

ant and dec ‘we saw all your messages last night’

the uk: #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/oHzcAxiAE3 — Abigail McMyler (@AbigailMcMyler) November 22, 2020

Only last week was Ant & Dec's gruelling timetable for the ITV series revealed in the background of one of their Instagram stories, which shows the pair don't wrap up working until 12:45 am each night after starting work at around 5pm.

Guys, they're giving us live shows six day a night, we think one night off a week sounds fair, right?!

