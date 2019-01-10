Here's A ‘Friends’ Plot Hole You Probably Never Noticed

There's a 'Friends' plot hole you may have missed. Picture: Getty

It’s been 15 years since Friends ended but fans are still finding new plot twists.

So it’s come to our attention there’s a big plot hole in the American sitcom, Friends. For those who haven't watched it, it's on Netflix!

In an episode in season six when Monica Geller and Chandler Bing move in together and begin to make plans for Rachel Green’s old bedroom it doesn't go down very well.

Chandler suggests turning the room into a games room including arcade games such as Space Invaders and Asteroids.

However, Monica expresses her absolute hatred for arcade games saying: “Interesting idea, talk about it, but no. The beautiful guest room’s gonna be filled with antiques.”

However, things didn’t add up in season eight when Phoebe gifts the couple a Ms Pac Man arcade game as a wedding present.

Monica seemed so happy with the gift that she even suggested putting it in the guest bedroom, telling Phoebe: “I practically spent my entire childhood at the arcade”.

Monica Geller was excited to unwrap her new gift. Picture: Youtube

But we thought you hated arcade games, Monica?

Monica later gets frustrated from watching Phoebe play and protests to her friend that she was taking over the game and she “would just like the chance to play a little too”.

Sounds like the writers forgot how Monica felt in season six.

