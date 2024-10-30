Emily In Paris' Lucas Bravo hints he may quit show before season 5 begins filming

Lucas Bravo contemplates leaving Emily in Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Lucas Bravo has revealed he may not renew his contract with Emily in Paris because he doesn’t like the direction his character Gabriel has gone in.

Emily in Paris is in danger of losing one of it’s leading men as Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, has spoken out about potentially leaving the show.

The actor has questioned whether he’ll return in the upcoming Emily in Paris season 5. In season 4, Emily and Gabriel split, and Emily (played by Lily Collins) sparked a new romance with the charming Italian Marcello played Eugenio Franceschini.

Emily’s life leads her to Rome, however it’s not Emily’s wandering heart that Lucas has a problem with... it’s the show's writing.

Lucas Bravo stars as Gabriel in all four season of Emily in Paris. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to IndieWire on a junket for another film, Lucas stated that the show had “slowly turned into guacamole,” and he admits he barely recognises the show from the risk taking project he signed up for in season one.

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him,” Lucas told the publication.

“In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimising and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole.

"I really grew apart from him,” he added.

Lucas Bravo and his character Gabriel are chefs. Picture: Netflix

But Lucas revealed that he tried to fight back with his concerns for the script but found that his input wasn’t valued or taken into account on set.

“There is only so much I can do in the limits of a script… I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply.”

After four season of the show, the Emily in Paris production team must be like a well oiled machine, but unfortunately it’s a machine that’s now got Lucas questioning whether he’ll even renew his contract.

Lucas Bravo calls out lack of risks taken in Emily in Paris. Picture: Getty

Lucas admitted: “It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5… because my contract ends at Season 4."

"I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self," he added. "Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It’s a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into God knows what.”

The French actor has his own opinion of why he thinks production of the show are holding back taking any risks and it involves the overnight success the show found in season one.

Emily in Paris took Emily to Rome in season 4. Picture: Netflix

“They’re probably holding onto something that they couldn’t measure that had such a success so now they are very precious about not changing the recipe and keeping it what it was,” he explained.

“Anything that could go off road is carefully taken back. It’s a lot of souffles. Pregnant? No, fake positive. Going to Rome? No, coming back. There are a lot of things like that. There is a lack of risk.”

Despite his many complains, leaving Emily in Paris isn’t something that Lucas wants to do rather something he feels he needs to do if things don’t change.

The actor explained this as he shared his gratefulness for the show in the first place for skyrocketing him into the spotlight: “But I love the show. It started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it.”

“With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it. I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction by character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

