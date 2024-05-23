Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Season 3

23 May 2024, 16:44 | Updated: 23 May 2024, 17:15

Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Bridgerton Season 3 After Finishing Anthony's Story
Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Bridgerton Season 3 After Finishing Anthony's Story. Picture: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley both appear in Bridgerton season 3 as Anthony and Kate.

Jonathan Bailey has opened up about returning to Bridgerton to play Anthony in season 3 and why he hasn't left the show.

Every season of Bridgerton focuses on a different sibling's love story. To date, we have had Daphne and Simon in season 1, Anthony and Kate in season 2 and now Colin and Penelope are the focus of season 3. Each sibling's love story often ends with them moving out of the Bridgerton household and their storyline wrapping up.

As a result, it's perhaps unsurprising that some of the cast have left the show. Regé-Jean Page quit playing the Duke after season 1 and Phoebe Dynevor isn't part of season 3 despite appearing as Daphne in season 2. Talking to Variety recently, Phoebe said: "I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character."

However, both Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) are back in season 3 even after completing their story from the books. Now, Jonathan has discussed his season 3 return and showrunner Jess Brownell has revealed if we can expect more of Anthony and Kate in part 2.

Will Anthony and Kate be in Bridgerton season 3, part 2?
Will Anthony and Kate be in Bridgerton season 3, part 2? Picture: Alamy / Netflix

On May 13th, Jonathan Bailey was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and he explained why he decided to come back to Bridgerton for another season. Jonathan said: "It's like going back home! Cause obviously every year it's a different love story. Luke and Nicola are gonna be extraordinary. It's such and incredible thing."

As for how he helped prepare Luke Newton to be a leading man, Jonathan added: "Luke Newton didn't need really much advice." He also revealed that he's there for all his co-stars. He said: "I've been there on WhatsApp and I will be for the siblings because we are bonded by this extraordinary thing."

Speaking to Capital Buzz back in 2022, Luke actually revealed that Jonathan was already giving him advice for season 3. Luke explained: "He's actually got a little book to pass down to the brothers so we can use it for future series."

What's in the book that Jonathan made you ask? "It's like tips to cope with being at the forefront of the show."

Jonathan acting like an actual big brother to his Bridgerton siblings? No, I'm not crying. You are.

Jonathan Bailey explains why he came back for Bridgerton season 3

Will Anthony and Kate be in Bridgerton season 3 part 2?

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has also explained why Anthony and Kate are back. She told The Hollywood Reporter: "We definitely wanted to check in with them again, because I feel like their happy ending was so hard-fought in season 2. So, we felt like they deserved some time to just exist inside their love bubble."

As it stands, Anthony and Kate have only been in season 3, episode 1 but they will be back for more. Jess said: "Sending them away also felt right because if we had kept them in the show too often, it felt like we would have to create some conflict between them, and we didn’t really want to do that again."

She then teased: "But they are back for more in the back half and they have some key roles to play with the ace story. So that’ll be a fun one for people to see."

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

