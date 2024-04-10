Travis Kelce Admits He And Taylor Swift Are 'Having A Blast'

10 April 2024, 15:30 | Updated: 10 April 2024, 16:05

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are notoriously private but the NFL star has just shared a rare insight into their relationship, sweetly admitting they’re ‘having a blast’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is like a noughties Disney movie come to life, with the US' biggest sports star falling for the world’s most famous pop star.

It’s also the first relationship Taylor has had where she’s comfortable packing on the PDA with her boyfriend in public – something fans are lapping up. Most of the PDAs take place at Travis’ NFL games for the Kansas City Chiefs, their most recent affection display filling our hearts at the Super Bowl when Taylor ran onto the field to congratulate her beau.

And as Travis prepares to join Taylor on part of her Eras Tour when it comes to Europe, he returned to the podcast he has with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, during which he divulged just a little on his relationship with Taylor.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become the world's favourite celebrity couple
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become the world's favourite celebrity couple. Picture: Getty

During their chat with actor Lil Dicky, Travis admitted he has no idea how he got Taylor into the NFL despite her lack of prior knowledge about the game. He also touched on how the NFL, particularly Kansas City Chiefs, have an even bigger fan base thanks to Taylor’s interest.

He shared with Lil Dicky: “It's fun, man. I'm having a blast in life baby, just flying high and enjoying it all... bringing new lives to the football world, and opening the football world up to new things.”

Taylor Swift supported boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift supported boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Lil Dicky said: “I think it's the best thing ever, I love it. My take on it, not that you want to talk about it for the 5000th time, there's something that makes people feel like the world is like high school.”

He went on: “Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it's just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser. I think a lot of people who would expect to hate on it actually love it, and they acknowledge they love it because there's something so American about it.”

Travis Kelce will join Taylor Swift on the Europe leg of The Eras Tour
Travis Kelce will join Taylor Swift on the Europe leg of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Travis said in response: “I appreciate that. I don't know how I did it, because she wasn't into sports, so I don't know how the f*** I did it.”

Lil Dicky joked, “Well, you did it because you said you called her out on your multimedia platform.”

Laughing, Travis replied: “Yeah I know exactly how I did it.”

Travis and Taylor began dating last summer after he attended one of her Eras Tour concerts and shared on his podcast that he was disappointed not to have had the chance to give her a friendship bracelet he made.

Eventually they did meet and hit it off straight away and it wasn’t long before she was attending almost every one of his NFL games, a gesture he’s already said he’ll repay by joining her on the European leg of her concerts.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Where does Harry Styles live?

Where Did Harry Styles Grow Up And Where Does He Live Now?

Unpacking a The Tortured Poets Department theories

Every Theory About Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Explained

Zayn Malik has revealed more insight in fourth solo album

Zayn Malik’s Album 'Room Under The Stairs': All The Info From Release Date To Track List

Beyonce with husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy at the Grammys

How Many Children Does Beyoncé Have? Names, Ages And Everything You Need To Know

The lowdown on Challengers starring Zendaya

What You Need To Know About Zendaya’s New Tennis Movie ‘Challengers’

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?

Is Harry Styles Releasing An Album And Going On Tour In 2024?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits