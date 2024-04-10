Travis Kelce Admits He And Taylor Swift Are 'Having A Blast'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are notoriously private but the NFL star has just shared a rare insight into their relationship, sweetly admitting they’re ‘having a blast’.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is like a noughties Disney movie come to life, with the US' biggest sports star falling for the world’s most famous pop star.

It’s also the first relationship Taylor has had where she’s comfortable packing on the PDA with her boyfriend in public – something fans are lapping up. Most of the PDAs take place at Travis’ NFL games for the Kansas City Chiefs, their most recent affection display filling our hearts at the Super Bowl when Taylor ran onto the field to congratulate her beau.

And as Travis prepares to join Taylor on part of her Eras Tour when it comes to Europe, he returned to the podcast he has with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, during which he divulged just a little on his relationship with Taylor.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become the world's favourite celebrity couple. Picture: Getty

During their chat with actor Lil Dicky, Travis admitted he has no idea how he got Taylor into the NFL despite her lack of prior knowledge about the game. He also touched on how the NFL, particularly Kansas City Chiefs, have an even bigger fan base thanks to Taylor’s interest.

He shared with Lil Dicky: “It's fun, man. I'm having a blast in life baby, just flying high and enjoying it all... bringing new lives to the football world, and opening the football world up to new things.”

Taylor Swift supported boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Lil Dicky said: “I think it's the best thing ever, I love it. My take on it, not that you want to talk about it for the 5000th time, there's something that makes people feel like the world is like high school.”

He went on: “Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it's just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser. I think a lot of people who would expect to hate on it actually love it, and they acknowledge they love it because there's something so American about it.”

Travis Kelce will join Taylor Swift on the Europe leg of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Travis said in response: “I appreciate that. I don't know how I did it, because she wasn't into sports, so I don't know how the f*** I did it.”

Lil Dicky joked, “Well, you did it because you said you called her out on your multimedia platform.”

Laughing, Travis replied: “Yeah I know exactly how I did it.”

Travis and Taylor began dating last summer after he attended one of her Eras Tour concerts and shared on his podcast that he was disappointed not to have had the chance to give her a friendship bracelet he made.

Eventually they did meet and hit it off straight away and it wasn’t long before she was attending almost every one of his NFL games, a gesture he’s already said he’ll repay by joining her on the European leg of her concerts.

