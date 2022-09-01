Tommy Fury Filmed Topless And Throwing Punches At Brother In 4am Street Fight

1 September 2022, 12:13 | Updated: 1 September 2022, 12:22

Tommy Fury got caught in a street brawl earlier this month
Tommy Fury got caught in a street brawl earlier this month. Picture: @tommyfury/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tommy Fury has been making headlines after he was embroiled in a street brawl in Greater Manchester with his brother.

Tommy Fury was involved in a fist fight with his own brother earlier this month, where the boxer can be seen on video throwing punches at 4am in a street brawl.

In a video obtained by this tabloid, the 23-year-old former Love Island star can be seen shirtless as he swings punches at a friend as well as his brother Roman.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide In ‘Ongoing Row’ About Huge Relationship Dilemma

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack Signs Huge Beauty Deal With Boots

Onlookers were left shocked, as a fan told the publication: “We were going on holiday and our friend was picking us up at around 4am.

"After we put our bags in the boot we were about to drive off and then we saw Tommy topless.”

Tommy Fury was seen throwing punches in a 4am street brawl
Tommy Fury was seen throwing punches in a 4am street brawl. Picture: @tommyfury/Instagram

They went on to say: “He was shouting at his brother and that’s what made us notice him.”

However, a source close to the boxer insists it was just a play fight, as they said: “They weren’t in a row and were just messing around - he’s close to his brother and Tommy can fight - if he meant it, you’d see it in the video.”

The alleged play fight reportedly took place on a street in Greater Manchester in the early hours of the morning.

Tommy, who’s dating former fellow islander Molly-Mae Hague, moved into a new lavish mansion in Manchester with his girlfriend a few months ago, which is still undergoing renovations.

Tommy Fury is the younger brother of boxing champ Tyson Fury
Tommy Fury is the younger brother of boxing champ Tyson Fury. Picture: @tommyfury/Instagram
Tommy Fury lives with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in Manchester
Tommy Fury lives with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in Manchester. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island in 2019
Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae has been keeping fans updated with the renovations on a home Instagram account, which has already gained over 1million followers.

The pair have been together since meeting in the Love Island villa back in 2019, and have since gone strength to strength.

Tommy has been focusing on his boxing career while Molly-Mae has secured a series of successful ventures, from becoming the creative director at PrettyLittleThing to starting her own fake tanning brand and as well as landing a series of brand deals and collaborations.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Ekin-Su and Davide are reportedly clashing over one particular relationship struggle

Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide In ‘Ongoing Row’ About Huge Relationship Dilemma

All of the biggest 2022 albums...

All The Albums Coming Out In 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More

Music

Perrie Edwards' son Axel just turned one

Perrie Edwards’ Baby Axel Looks So Grown Up And We Can’t Cope

Kardashian fans think they know exactly when Kylie Jenner will share her son's name

Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced They Know The Moment She’ll Announce Baby Boy’s Name

Louis Tomlinson's album is nearly here

Louis Tomlinson Announces His Second Studio Album 'Faith In The Future'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star