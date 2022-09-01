Tommy Fury Filmed Topless And Throwing Punches At Brother In 4am Street Fight



Tommy Fury has been making headlines after he was embroiled in a street brawl in Greater Manchester with his brother.

Tommy Fury was involved in a fist fight with his own brother earlier this month, where the boxer can be seen on video throwing punches at 4am in a street brawl.

In a video obtained by this tabloid, the 23-year-old former Love Island star can be seen shirtless as he swings punches at a friend as well as his brother Roman.

Onlookers were left shocked, as a fan told the publication: “We were going on holiday and our friend was picking us up at around 4am.

"After we put our bags in the boot we were about to drive off and then we saw Tommy topless.”



They went on to say: “He was shouting at his brother and that’s what made us notice him.”

However, a source close to the boxer insists it was just a play fight, as they said: “They weren’t in a row and were just messing around - he’s close to his brother and Tommy can fight - if he meant it, you’d see it in the video.”

The alleged play fight reportedly took place on a street in Greater Manchester in the early hours of the morning.

Tommy, who’s dating former fellow islander Molly-Mae Hague, moved into a new lavish mansion in Manchester with his girlfriend a few months ago, which is still undergoing renovations.







Molly-Mae has been keeping fans updated with the renovations on a home Instagram account, which has already gained over 1million followers.

The pair have been together since meeting in the Love Island villa back in 2019, and have since gone strength to strength.

Tommy has been focusing on his boxing career while Molly-Mae has secured a series of successful ventures, from becoming the creative director at PrettyLittleThing to starting her own fake tanning brand and as well as landing a series of brand deals and collaborations.

