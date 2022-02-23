The Weeknd Fuels Simi Khadra Dating Rumours After Sharing Kiss At Birthday Party

The Weeknd was spotted kissing rumoured girlfriend Simi Khadra. Picture: Alamy/@simihaze/Instagram

The Weeknd has sparked dating rumours with DJ Simi Khadra - a former friend of Bella Hadid - after the pair were spotted kissing at his 32nd birthday party.

The Weeknd has reignited rumours of a new girlfriend after he was spotted kissing Simi Khadra at his 32nd birthday party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The ‘Blinding Lights’ star was caught on camera locking lips with the 29-year-old DJ, who was formerly close friends with The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - and Simi were seen sharing a kiss in a video obtained by TMZ as the pair celebrated the singer’s birthday at Delilah around 2am over the weekend.

Simi attended the party alongside her twin sister Haze Khadra, who both form DJ duo, Simi and Haze.

The Weeknd has sparked rumours he's dating Simi Khadra. Picture: Alamy

Simi and Haze Khadra are twin sisters. Picture: Alamy

Other huge celebs were also in attendance including Drake, Tristan Thompson and Hilary Duff.

This isn’t the first time Abel and Simi have been linked romantically after they enjoyed a dinner date earlier this month, while they were also both at the Canadian singer’s album launch party in LA in January.

The Weeknd, who was most recently linked to Angelina Jolie, last dated supermodel and sister of Gigi Hadid, Bella, on and off for several years between 2015-2019.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd dated on and off between 2015-2019. Picture: Alamy

Simi Khadra and Bella Hadid formerly were friends. Picture: Instagram

Simi and Haze are the younger sisters of Kardashian family friend Fai Khadra. Picture: Instagram

Simi, meanwhile, is said to have been friends with the model after they were spotted hanging out a number of times and have been photographed with each other on a number of occasions.

Bella has reportedly since unfollowed Simi on Instagram since the video of the DJ kissing Abel went viral.

Simi and her twin sister Haze are the younger siblings of model and bestie of Kylie and Kendall Jenner; Fai Khadra.

