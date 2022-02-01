Bella Hadid Recalls ‘Abuse’ In Past Relationships With Men And Women

1 February 2022, 12:08

Bella Hadid has opened up about her painful past
Bella Hadid has opened up about her painful past. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bella Hadid reflected on some of her past relationships where she experienced ‘abuse’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bella Hadid has opened up about her painful past after admitting she was ‘abused’ in some of her former relationships.

The 25-year-old supermodel joined the latest episode of Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast to recount her past experiences in a candid chat.

Gigi And Bella Celebrate Mum Yolanda Hadid’s Birthday With Adorable Throwback Posts

Bella said: “I constantly went back to men – and also women – that had abused me and that's where the people-pleasing came in.

"I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my workspace." 

Bella Hadid opened up about experiencing 'abuse' in past relationships
Bella Hadid opened up about experiencing 'abuse' in past relationships. Picture: Alamy
Bella Hadid explained she takes breaks from social media when needed
Bella Hadid explained she takes breaks from social media when needed. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid went on to add: “I didn't want to associate with any people — I didn't want to have any friends, I didn't want to have any family.

“I became a people pleaser with my job. And it was everyone else's opinion of me that mattered except for my own because I essentially was putting my worth into the hands of everyone else."

Earlier on in the interview, Bella, who is the daughter of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, recalled parts of her childhood where she felt like her voice ‘wasn’t important’.

"I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up," Bella explained, "I grew up around men – whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was – where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice."

Bella is the sister of Gigi and Anwar Hadid
Bella is the sister of Gigi and Anwar Hadid. Picture: Alamy
Bella Hadid got candid about her mental health in VS Voices
Bella Hadid got candid about her mental health in VS Voices. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

"Then moving into relationships growing up, not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard, affected me in my adult relationships very intensely actually, where my nervous system would crash," Bella added.

"It was like fight or flight; either I would become silent and cry and just go inward, or I would lash out and leave." 

Bella, who is often open about her mental health, went on to explain what has helped her in her journey to healing, naming therapy and meditation as two key elements.

She also explained that taking breaks from social media has been beneficial for her.

