Gigi And Bella Celebrate Mum Yolanda Hadid’s Birthday With Adorable Throwback Posts

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella have each shared adorable posts to celebrate their mother Yolanda’s birthday.

Gigi and Bella have marked their mum Yolanda Hadid’s birthday with heartwarming posts on social media.

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda has just turned 58 years old and her kids made sure to celebrate with some adorable throwback snaps.

Gigi shared the sweetest picture of her and Yolanda from her childhood to her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Happy birthday mamma!” alongside heart emojis.

Gigi Hadid wished her mum Yolanda a happy birthday with a sweet post. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Bella went on to post a series of snaps on Instagram, starting with a black-and-white throwback photo of Yolanda with a very young Gigi and Bella.

Then Bella went on to share a photo of Yolanda from her modelling days, as well as a snap of them when the 25-year-old was just a baby.

The comments section was filled with messages from friends and fellow celebs wishing Yolanda a happy birthday.

Anwar posted a sweet birthday tribute to his mum Yolanda Hadid. Picture: @anwarspc/Instagram

Yolanda Hadid is a grandmother to Gigi and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai. Picture: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

Naomi Campbell shared a series of birthday cake and heart emojis, meanwhile, Yolanda’s niece, Joann Van Den Herik - who is also a model - dropped a comment full of heart emojis.

Gigi and Bella’s younger brother Anwar also joined in on the celebratory messages, taking to his Instagram Stories to reshare Bella’s post.

“Happy birthday mamma [heart emoji] love u forever and always! [sic],” he simply wrote.

