Are The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie Dating? Here’s Why Everyone Thinks They’re In A Relationship

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks. Picture: Getty

Fans of The Weeknd are convinced he is dating movie royalty Angelina Jolie and here’s why.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie could be one of the most exciting couples to emerge in 2022 after a series of public get togethers, and a string of hints has led fans to believe they’re in a relationship.

In 2021, the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer and the Maleficent actress were photographed on numerous occasions enjoying Italian food together and now, after the release of his new album, 'Dawn FM', followers of the couple couldn’t be more convinced they’re an item.

While neither The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, or Angelina, have confirmed their relationship status, they also haven’t denied it - so are they together or not?

Here are all the reasons people are convinced The Weeknd and Angelina are a couple:

Angelina Jolie failed to deny the rumoured romance with The Weeknd during an interview. Picture: Alamy

The 'Dawn FM' lyrics The Weeknd’s latest album lyrics all but confirmed what the fans were already thinking as he referenced dating a movie star.

In his track ‘Here We Go…Again’ he sings: “My new girl, she a movie star / I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell / But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts / 'Cause baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star / I told myself that I'd never fall / But here we go again.”

Of course, social media exploded after the references with one fan writing: “So The Weeknd is really dating Angelina Jolie huh. #DawnFM.”

Angelina Jolie’s movie remark During an interview, the 46 year old was asked about her new movie and rumoured relationship with The Weeknd - something she didn’t completely shut down.

The Weeknd was papped with Angelina Jolie on numerous nights out in 2021. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether her six children were more excited about her film The Eternals or her friendship with The Weeknd, she slyly responded: “They're very excited about this film... If that's what you're asking.”

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd enjoy date nights In 2021, the pair were spotted and photographed on numerous occasions enjoying Italian restaurants together.

Of course, there is the chance they were just meeting to discuss the singer’s new interest in acting but fans are convinced otherwise.

The Weeknd is currently working on a big HBO Max Series project called The Idol in which he’s starring in as well as being a co-writer and executive producer.

