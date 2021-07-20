The Weeknd’s New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Tour Info & More

20 July 2021, 17:02

All the details on The Weeknd's new album
All the details on The Weeknd's new album. Picture: Getty/The Weeknd/Twitter
The Weeknd has teased a brand new album - here’s what we know so far about the release date, tracklist and more.

The Weeknd has hinted at a new era of music by teasing that he has a new album on the way!

The Canadian ‘Blinding Lights’ singer only dropped his fourth album After Hours in March last year, but it looks like he’s ready to gift us with even more bangers!

In a series of tweets, The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - has pretty much confirmed his forthcoming project is near, and we are so ready.

Who Is The Weeknd’s Girlfriend? His Dating History Revealed, From Bella Hadid To Selena Gomez

Here are all the details we know so far about the ‘Save Your Tears’ star’s fifth album, including the release date, title, tracklist and more…

The Weeknd has been working on a new project
The Weeknd has been working on a new project. Picture: @theweeknd/Instagram

The Weeknd’s new album name and release date

An album name is yet to be announced, however, the singer teased in an Instagram post back in May that “the dawn is coming…” so we’ll have to wait and see what's in store…

In terms of a release date - nothing is set in stone as of yet, however, he pretty much told fans it would be ready soon.

In July, The Weeknd shared a series of tweets, including how “proud” he is of his upcoming project and hinted that the release date is imminent.

“Massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc... [sic],” he tweeted, and we’re taking that as a release date in the near future!

The Weeknd teased his new album
The Weeknd teased his new album. Picture: The Weeknd/Twitter

The Weeknd’s fifth album tracklist and features

The Weeknd is yet to give away his tracklist or who will feature on his fifth album if anyone.

However, he’s worked with some huge names already this year including Ariana Grande and Doja Cat, so it’s safe to say he could work with anyone with his impressive feature catalogue so far!

“Just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work…”, he also recently tweeted, which makes us think there’s a lengthy tracklist…

Is The Weeknd touring in 2021?

While dropping hints about his new project, The Weeknd reminded fans he’ll be touring next year!

A few months ago, the singer announced his new tour dates for his After Hours tour, which will take place in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to reschedule.

Who knows, maybe he’ll have brand new material to perform by the time his tour comes around?!

