Who Is The Weeknd? Everything You Need to Know As He Releases New Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd has been having chart success for almost a decade. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

The Weeknd is back with another hit album, Dawn FM, but what do we really know about him? Here are all the basic facts including his age, real name, height and if he has a girlfriend.

Chart-topper The Weeknd has just released another hit album, 'Dawn FM', and is set to add many more pounds to his already heavy net worth - but what do we really need to know about the superstar as his success soars?

After ten years of chart domination, we go back to basics on all The Weeknd facts you really need to know from his real name, his age, where he’s from and even who his parents are.

So who is The Weeknd? Here’s everything you should know about the ‘Blinding Lights’ creator:

The Weeknd was born in Canada but now lives in Bel-Air. Picture: Alamy

What is The Weeknd’s real name?

The world knows him mainly as The Weeknd, his professional music name, but to his family, he is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

How old is The Weeknd?

The Weeknd is currently 31 years old and celebrates his birthday on February 16.

He was born in 1990.

How tall is The Weeknd?

In meters, The Weeknd is 1.73 which is 5ft 7inches.

The Weeknd is worth £74million thanks to his chart success. Picture: Alamy

Where is The Weeknd from?

Originally born in Toronto, Canada, Abel now lives in Bel-Air where he’s just bought a super fancy $70m mansion, featuring nine bedrooms and nearly two acres of land.

Who are The Weeknd’s parents? Does he have any brothers or sisters?

The ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ singer is the son of Samra and Makkonen Tesfay who sadly split not long after he was born.

Both his parents are from Ethiopia who fled to Canada. He was also raised by his grandmother.

The Weeknd has described himself as a “Mama’s boy” and is said to not have a relationship with his father.

Bella Hadid’s ex is an only child but has spoke previously about his longing for brothers. He told Rolling Stones: “I always wanted a brother so I’d have somebody to play with. I remember lying to people that I had brothers - that’s how much I wanted one.”

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd had a very public romance. Picture: Alamy

What are The Weeknd’s albums?

Having released six in total so far, The Weeknd’s albums consist of: Kiss Land Echoes of Silence Beauty Behind The Madness Starboy After Hours Dawn FM

What is The Weeknd’s net worth?

Unsurprisingly, The Weeknd has a pretty net worth behind him thanks to his successful albums, touring and his personal studio venture. He is worth around £74million.

Has The Weeknd had surgery?

The singer confused everyone when he began wearing face bandages around the time of his ‘After Hours’ album release.

In short, The Weeknd never had surgery, but wore the bandages to help show off the narrative of his new tracks.

He told Variety: “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.”

Does The Weeknd have a girlfriend?

The 31-year-old has a very public dating history which included stars such as Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

His love life has taken a more private turn recently with rumours suggesting he could be dating actress, Angelina Jolie.

