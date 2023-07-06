So, Will The Idol Be Renewed For Season 2? The Weeknd Has Shared A Cryptic Update

6 July 2023, 15:50

Watch the latest trailer for The Idol

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Weeknd has dropped a clue that The Idol may be renewed for a second season - here's everything we know so far.

New TV series The Idol has been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks after the Sam Levinson-directed gritty drama aired for the first time in June.

The show not only stars The Weeknd as cult leader Tedros, but the pop powerhouse also worked as a co-creator, and he has teased that despite the mixed reviews for the first season, the show may continue for a second season.

Here’s What 'The Idol' Would Have Looked Like With Its Original Director

The Idol Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Weeknd’s New Series

The series stars Lily-Rose Depp as pop singer Jocelyn who starts up a romance with a club owner that also happens to be the leader of a secret cult - and it was quickly met with backlash and fans protesting watching it.

Also far from the show that was originally intended when under the reins of director Amy Seimetz before Euphoria director Levinson took over, many people have wondered whether a new batch of episodes will air in future.

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in The Idol
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in The Idol. Picture: YouTube
The Idol received mixed reviews from fans
The Idol received mixed reviews from fans. Picture: HBO

HBO addressed claims that the show was only a limited series, tweeting in June that it has been undecided whether the storyline will continue.

They tweeted: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd shared a handful of behind-the-scenes photos from the finale and hinted that the series could, in fact, continue.

"The finale. Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end," the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer wrote, "Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey. Jocelyn Forever."

The Idol wrapped after five episodes
The Idol wrapped after five episodes. Picture: Alamy
The Weeknd hinted at a second season for The Idol
The Weeknd hinted at a second season for The Idol. Picture: Alamy

Cast member Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Jocelyn’s manager Destiny, also previously shared some intel on the show’s future, telling Vulture: “I see season one as setting up the world in great detail and character development, to set up a season two where it’s like, now we’re really going to get in the sh**.

“When you finish a project, it’s always like, ‘Is there a possibility for season two?’ And they’re always like, ‘Yeah, for sure!’ It’s everyone’s desire and intention to do a season two, and until we hear differently, that’s the plan.”

This comes after the episodes for season one were reduced from six to five, further leading fans to believe it wouldn’t continue, but we’ll keep you updated with the latest.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Has Taylor Swift made an 'Enchanted' music video?

Did Taylor Swift Just Accidentally Confirm An 'Enchanted' Music Video?

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's 'Dear John'

The History Of 'Dear John': Taylor Swift's Most Famous Deep Cut

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are facing rumours that they've rekindled their romance

Are Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Back Together?

Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend?

Who Is Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson?

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran has weighed in on Ella Thomas leaving Tyrique Hyde single

Love Island Feud Ignites Off-Air As Tyrique’s Best Friend Toby Weights In On Ella Re-Coupling

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star