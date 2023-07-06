So, Will The Idol Be Renewed For Season 2? The Weeknd Has Shared A Cryptic Update

Watch the latest trailer for The Idol

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

The Weeknd has dropped a clue that The Idol may be renewed for a second season - here's everything we know so far.

New TV series The Idol has been getting a lot of attention in recent weeks after the Sam Levinson-directed gritty drama aired for the first time in June.

The show not only stars The Weeknd as cult leader Tedros, but the pop powerhouse also worked as a co-creator, and he has teased that despite the mixed reviews for the first season, the show may continue for a second season.

Here’s What 'The Idol' Would Have Looked Like With Its Original Director

The Idol Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Weeknd’s New Series

The series stars Lily-Rose Depp as pop singer Jocelyn who starts up a romance with a club owner that also happens to be the leader of a secret cult - and it was quickly met with backlash and fans protesting watching it.

Also far from the show that was originally intended when under the reins of director Amy Seimetz before Euphoria director Levinson took over, many people have wondered whether a new batch of episodes will air in future.

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in The Idol. Picture: YouTube

The Idol received mixed reviews from fans. Picture: HBO

It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) June 15, 2023

HBO addressed claims that the show was only a limited series, tweeting in June that it has been undecided whether the storyline will continue.

They tweeted: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd shared a handful of behind-the-scenes photos from the finale and hinted that the series could, in fact, continue.

"The finale. Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end," the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer wrote, "Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey. Jocelyn Forever."

the finale. grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey. Jocelyn Forever 🎭 @HBO @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/atQLrba4YO — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) July 3, 2023

The Idol wrapped after five episodes. Picture: Alamy

The Weeknd hinted at a second season for The Idol. Picture: Alamy

Cast member Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Jocelyn’s manager Destiny, also previously shared some intel on the show’s future, telling Vulture: “I see season one as setting up the world in great detail and character development, to set up a season two where it’s like, now we’re really going to get in the sh**.

“When you finish a project, it’s always like, ‘Is there a possibility for season two?’ And they’re always like, ‘Yeah, for sure!’ It’s everyone’s desire and intention to do a season two, and until we hear differently, that’s the plan.”

This comes after the episodes for season one were reduced from six to five, further leading fans to believe it wouldn’t continue, but we’ll keep you updated with the latest.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital