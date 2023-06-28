The Idol Is Wrapping Up After Just Five Episodes

28 June 2023, 15:42

The Idol is ending after five episodes
The Idol is ending after five episodes. Picture: Alamy

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

The Idol is going to end with one episode less than planned.

The Idol’s final episode will end in a couple of weeks after five episodes rather than the original six.

The controversial series has been a talking point before it even made it to TV screens, following the story of Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) who gets into a relationship with cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd) while trying to carve out a career as the next big pop star.

Amy Seimetz was the original director of the HBO series who quit the show in 2022, at which point the reins were handed over to Sam Levinson.

The Idol Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Weeknd’s New Series

Watch the latest trailer for The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn in The Idol. Picture: Alamy

According to TVLine’s source ‘the season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam Levinson took over and made significant changes.’

Amy had planned to direct all six episodes but after Sam took over it’s likely the changes made led to a reduction in episodes.

It comes after rumours The Idol hadn’t been renewed for series two, which HBO were quick to address, confirming a decision on the show’s future hasn’t been made.

The Weeknd plays a cult leader in The Idol
The Weeknd plays a cult leader in The Idol. Picture: Alamy
Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and 'The Weeknd'
Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and 'The Weeknd'. Picture: Getty

They tweeted on 15h June: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Page Six claimed the series was ‘never meant to be a long-running show,’ with a source telling them it was ‘always a limited series.’

A second source said ‘the door is still open’ in regards to future episodes.

The series finale takes place on 2nd July.

