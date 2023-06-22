The Idol Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Weeknd’s New Series

All the songs featured on The Idol's soundtrack.

Here are all the tracks that have been featured in The Weeknd’s new series The Idol so far.

The Idol dropped a few weeks ago after months of media build-up and has left viewers divided following the first few episodes.

The gritty HBO drama starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp was first met with backlash from critics following a scathing report written by Rolling Stone.

Its debut at Cannes Film Festival last month was also a catalyst in the show’s divided reviews and fans have started to watch the series to see what the hype is about.

Outside of the backlash and storyline, the soundtrack for The Idol has been spoken about a lot online after The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - announced he was making a whole new album which will double as a soundtrack for the series.

We’ve rounded up all of the tracks that can be heard in The Idol…

Episode 1 - 'Pop Tarts & Rat Tales'

'Criminal' - Fiona Apple

'Super Freaky Girl' - Nicki Minaj

'Like a Prayer' - Madonna

'On My Mind' - Diplo

'I Put Something in Your Drink' - Ramsey

'Piece of Your Heart' - Meduza

'Darling Nikki' - Prince

The Idol features an array of huge songs. Picture: Alamy

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in The Idol. Picture: Alamy

Episode 2: 'Double Fantasy'

'Family' - Suzanna Son & The Weeknd 'Devil’s Paradise' - Mike Dean 'Double Fantasy' - The Weeknd ft. Future 'P.I.MP The SIMP' - Rick James, Grandmaster Flash 'Love To Love You Baby' - Donna Summers

Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn in The Idol. Picture: Alamy

The Idol dropped on June 4. Picture: HBO

Episode 3: ‘Daybreak’

'A Lesser Man' - The Weeknd 'Take Me Back' - The Weeknd 'Get It B4' - Moses Sumney 'No Hay Ley' - Kali Uchis 'Every 1’s A Winner' - Hot Chocolate 'Nike' - Shygirl '2AM' - Gavin Turek 'BDE (feat. slowthai)' - Shygirl, slowthai

