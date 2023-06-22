The Idol Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Weeknd’s New Series

22 June 2023, 16:53

All the songs featured on The Idol's soundtrack
All the songs featured on The Idol's soundtrack. Picture: Alamy
Here are all the tracks that have been featured in The Weeknd’s new series The Idol so far.

The Idol dropped a few weeks ago after months of media build-up and has left viewers divided following the first few episodes.

The gritty HBO drama starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp was first met with backlash from critics following a scathing report written by Rolling Stone.

Its debut at Cannes Film Festival last month was also a catalyst in the show’s divided reviews and fans have started to watch the series to see what the hype is about.

Fans Are Having Mixed Reactions To ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

How To Watch The Idol In The UK

Outside of the backlash and storyline, the soundtrack for The Idol has been spoken about a lot online after The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - announced he was making a whole new album which will double as a soundtrack for the series.

We’ve rounded up all of the tracks that can be heard in The Idol

Watch the latest trailer for The Idol

Episode 1 - 'Pop Tarts & Rat Tales'

  • 'Criminal' - Fiona Apple
  • 'Super Freaky Girl' - Nicki Minaj
  • 'Like a Prayer' - Madonna
  • 'On My Mind' - Diplo
  • 'I Put Something in Your Drink' - Ramsey
  • 'Piece of Your Heart' - Meduza
  • 'Darling Nikki' - Prince
The Idol features an array of huge songs
The Idol features an array of huge songs. Picture: Alamy
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in The Idol
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in The Idol. Picture: Alamy

Episode 2: 'Double Fantasy'

  1. 'Family' - Suzanna Son & The Weeknd
  2. 'Devil’s Paradise' - Mike Dean
  3. 'Double Fantasy' - The Weeknd ft. Future
  4. 'P.I.MP The SIMP' - Rick James, Grandmaster Flash
  5. 'Love To Love You Baby' - Donna Summers
Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn in The Idol. Picture: Alamy
The Idol dropped on June 4
The Idol dropped on June 4. Picture: HBO

Episode 3: ‘Daybreak’

  1. 'A Lesser Man' - The Weeknd
  2. 'Take Me Back' - The Weeknd
  3. 'Get It B4' - Moses Sumney
  4. 'No Hay Ley' - Kali Uchis
  5. 'Every 1’s A Winner' - Hot Chocolate
  6. 'Nike' - Shygirl
  7. '2AM' - Gavin Turek
  8. 'BDE (feat. slowthai)' - Shygirl, slowthai

