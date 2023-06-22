The Idol Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Weeknd’s New Series

On Air Now
22 June 2023, 16:53
Here are all the tracks that have been featured in The Weeknd’s new series The Idol so far.
The Idol dropped a few weeks ago after months of media build-up and has left viewers divided following the first few episodes.
The gritty HBO drama starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp was first met with backlash from critics following a scathing report written by Rolling Stone.
Its debut at Cannes Film Festival last month was also a catalyst in the show’s divided reviews and fans have started to watch the series to see what the hype is about.
Outside of the backlash and storyline, the soundtrack for The Idol has been spoken about a lot online after The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - announced he was making a whole new album which will double as a soundtrack for the series.
We’ve rounded up all of the tracks that can be heard in The Idol…
Watch the latest trailer for The Idol
Episode 1 - 'Pop Tarts & Rat Tales'
Episode 2: 'Double Fantasy'
Episode 3: ‘Daybreak’
