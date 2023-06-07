Fans Are Having Mixed Reactions To ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

7 June 2023, 12:30 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 15:24

Fans have had mixed reactions to the first episode of The Idol
Fans have had mixed reactions to the first episode of The Idol. Picture: HBO/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

It seems viewers are divided over the first episode of The Idol - the new series by The Weeknd and Euphoria director Sam Levinson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Idol has finally dropped after months of anticipation and teasers of the new gritty drama starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

In the gear-up to release, the series was already met with backlash from critics following its debut at Cannes Film Festival last month as well as a scathing report written by Rolling Stone.

Fans, however, have been keen to see what all the hype is about with the show - and viewers have since seemingly adopted a mixed reaction after the first episode dropped at the beginning of June.

How To Watch The Idol In The UK

The Weeknd Unveils New Song ‘Double Fantasy’ From ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack - Inside The Lyrics

Watch the latest trailer for The Idol

Fans have had mixed reactions to the first episode of The Idol
Fans have had mixed reactions to the first episode of The Idol. Picture: HBO

People have tuned in to watch ‘the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood’, as per the series’ trailer, which sees a fallen pop singer (played by Lily-Rose Depp) as she starts up a romance with a club owner that also happens to be the leader of a secret cult (played by The Weeknd).

The series, which was co-created with Euphoria director Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim; The Weeknd’s producing partner, also has a handful of celeb cameos including Jennie from Blackpink as well as Euphoria’s Alexa Demie.

Fans have now hopped online following the first episode to share their thoughts on the controversial drama - and here are some reactions to The Idol’s first watch…

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie and Jade can't wait for Leigh-Anne's new music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Little Mix Sisters Rally Around Her Solo Single Announcement

A Love Island star needed medical attention during the first night of filming

Love Island Stopped Filming As ‘Paramedics Rushed To Treat Contestant’ During First Night

All the celebs spotted at the 'Renaissance' tour

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Get to know Love Island 2023 singleton Mitchel Taylor

Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor: Age, Job, Where He's From & More

Everything you need to know about George Fensom

Love Island's George Fensom: All The Details On His Job, Age, Insta & More

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star