By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s everything you need to know about The Weeknd’s new TV series The Idol including the all-star cast, what it’s about and its release date.

The Weeknd has left us all excited after announcing his new drama TV series, The Idol, which he co-created with Euphoria director Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim; The Weeknd’s producing partner.

The Canadian star - real name Abel Tesfaye - has not only co-created the exciting new series but he is set to star in it also alongside an all-star cast, including Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp as the lead character.

It’s safe to say the trailer for the upcoming series already has us all hooked and ready to fill the Euphoria-shaped gap in our hearts - but what is the series about? When does it drop and who’s starring in it?

Here’s the lowdown on the cast of The Idol, the release date, how to watch it in the UK and more…

What’s The Weeknd’s series The Idol about?

The series is self-proclaimed as ‘the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood’, according to the trailer.

The Idol will follow a pop singer (played by Lily-Rose Depp) who starts up a romance with a club owner, who also happens to be the leader of a secret cult (played by The Weeknd).

One synopsis reads: “A self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.”

The Idol release date

The release date for The Idol is yet to be confirmed, however, the trailer teased it will be ‘coming soon’.

Seeing as filming has already wrapped, it’s likely we could see a late 2022 release date, or at the very latest an early 2023 drop.

The star-studded cast of The Idol

So far, confirmed stars who have been cast in The Idol include:

The Weeknd

Lily-Rose Depp

Troye Sivan

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Rachel Sennott

Hari Nef

Tunde Adebimpe

Nico Hiraga

Anne Heche

Debby Ryan

Elizabeth Berkley

How to watch The Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol in the UK

The Idol is set to come out on HBO when it drops, which doesn't air in the UK.

However, Sky sometimes allows customers to watch HBO programmes through their services in the UK.

Alternatively, it’s likely the series will expand to other streaming giants such as NOW - like with Euphoria, or an alternative platform to allow international fans to watch it.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for all the updates on The Idol!

