The Weeknd Unveils New Song ‘Double Fantasy’ From ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack - Inside The Lyrics

The Weeknd dropped 'Double Fantasy' as the first single from 'The Idol' soundtrack. Picture: YouTube/Getty

By Capital FM

The Weeknd has dropped a new single titled ‘Double Fantasy’ as we gear up to the release of his HBO series, The Idol.

The Weeknd has made his music comeback in the form of his brand-new single ‘Double Fantasy’, which was released as a song from the soundtrack of his upcoming TV series, The Idol.

News surrounding the new HBO series has taken over the internet as the Canadian superstar revealed the release date is on June 4 after months of teasing the new drama, which was co-created with Euphoria director Sam Levinson.

And now the first song from the soundtrack has fans everywhere hyped as The Weeknd announced ‘Double Fantasy’ featuring Future - and everyone is obsessed.

Keep scrolling for the lowdown on the lyrics and more info on The Idol’s soundtrack…

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd head to “the gutters of Hollywood” in new trailer for The Idol

The Weeknd dropped a new song from The Idol soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

The Weeknd’s ‘Double Fantasy’ lyrics

The singer - real name Abel Tesfaye - teased a string of lyrics on Twitter ahead of the song’s release including the following:

“Baby girl, I can tell that you think that I’m right for you.”

“Even though it’s wrong.”

“Temperature rising bodies united.”

Here’s a look at the full lyrics and the music video which also stars Lily-Rose Depp:

[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd]

Temperature risin', bodies united

Now that I trapped you in my arms

No need to fight it, no need to hide it

Now that I see what's in your heart

Baby girl, I'm the only one who knows this side of you

And baby, you know that I can pull out what's inside of you



[Chorus: The Weeknd]

Even though it's wrong

It's wrong

Even though it's wrong, baby

My girl

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-oh-oh



[Verse 1: The Weeknd]

You want me inside it, beg me to slide in

Knowing we should have never met

Girl, when you ride it, see you decide it

Don't say those words that you'll regret

Baby girl, I can tell that you think that I'm right for you

I already know that it's not true, but girl, I'll lie to you



[Chorus: The Weeknd]

Even though it's wrong (Yeah, yeah)

It's wrong (Yeah, yeah)

Even though it's wrong, baby (Yeah, yeah)

My girl (Yeah)

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-ooh-oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-oh-oh



[Verse 2: Future]

We do the things, but we know it's wrong

All on my skin, you all in my palm

I sent you an envelope, came with a poem

You possess venom, that came with a charm

You get the good out me when I perform

I know the bad in you, that's what I want

And you a baddie, you turnin' me on

Fiend for your demons, I know where this goin'

Love when you f***in' me, talkin', I know what you doin'

Caught up in love, what the f**k is we doin'?

Models and bottles with us, ain't nothin' to it

I tell you "I got you", that's well understood

Your legs on the bed, got your head on the floor

We go out shoppin' whenever we get bored

We get it poppin', leave nothin' in the store

If I go to Saturn, I know that you goin'

Fuck me on Saturday, early in the mornin'

Flyer than a bird, she gon' open her door

Screamin' out murder, but showin' you remorse

Gotta be cautious, can't pay the support

Stars in the ceilin', don't feel like a Porsche

Came from the trenches, just livin' at war

Once was a prostitute, I can afford you

The one I adore

My girl

[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd]

Temperature risin', bodies united

Now that I trapped you in my arms

No need to fight it, no need to hide it

Now that I see what's in your heart

Baby girl, I'm the only one who knows this side of you

And baby, you know that I can pull out what's inside of you



[Chorus: The Weeknd]

Even though it's wrong

It's wrong

Even though it's wrong, baby

The Weeknd ft. Future - Double Fantasy (Official Music Video)

The Idol drops on June 4. Picture: YouTube

What else will feature on The Idol’s soundtrack?

The Weeknd is yet to reveal any more info on The Idol’s soundtrack, but as the series was also created with Reza Fahim; his producing partner, we can keep our fingers crossed for more original tracks from Abel himself.

Also, if ‘Double Fantasy’ is anything to go by, we’ll be in for an array of pop-electronic tracks on the soundtrack.

Since The Idol appears to be as gritty as Euphoria, we can expect an intense soundtrack to be released alongside it, with the potential of some original songs penned especially for the series, especially considering the main character Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) stars as a pop singer in the storyline.

We’ll keep you updated with more on The Idol’s soundtrack on this page!

