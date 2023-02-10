Here’s How You Can Watch The Weeknd’s Live At SoFi Stadium Concert From The UK

By Capital FM

The Weeknd’s live at SoFi Stadium concert will be available to watch online - and here’s how UK fans can watch it.

The Weeknd is bringing the experience of his highly-anticipated Live at SoFi Stadium concert to fans everywhere.

The sold-out show will showcase some of the Canadian star’s biggest hits from his 2020 album ‘After Hours’ including hits like ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ as well as bops from his 2022 album ‘Dawn FM’ including the title track and ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’.

The Weeknd's live at SoFi Stadium concert will be available to watch online. Picture: Alamy

The recorded special was first filmed during his shows at the California venue from his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour last year.

The ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ star also shared a trailer of the upcoming concert film, which is set to drop on February 25.

But how can I watch it in the UK? Here’s what we know…

The Weeknd's live at SoFi Stadium concert will drop on February 25. Picture: HBO

The Weeknd's concert film is taken from footage of his 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour last year. Picture: Alamy

How to watch The Weeknd’s Live At SoFi Stadium concert in the UK

The Weeknd’s Live at SoFi Stadium concert will drop on February 25 on US streaming platform HBO Max.

For UK fans, though, this will make it slightly difficult to watch the concert film as HBO does not air across the pond.

However, many HBO titles are available to watch on Sky and Sky Atlantic.

Additionally, many HBO shows can be found on Sky’s streaming service NOW TV.

It is not yet known if The Weeknd’s concert special will be available to watch on the above channels, but if it hasn't been made available to watch on February 25, it’s likely UK fans will have to wait a little longer to watch it.

