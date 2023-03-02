The Weeknd Hits Back At Report Claiming The Idol Is 'In Turmoil'

2 March 2023, 11:39

By Kathryn Knight

The Weeknd, co-creator of The Idol, has fired back at Rolling Stone’s report claiming the TV show has become ‘torture porn.’

The Idol has been in the making for a few years and as fans await news of a release date, Rolling Stone have published a report claiming the HBO series has gone ‘wildly, disgustingly off the rails.’

The magazine’s scathing report was titled: “The Idol: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’,” claiming the show is in chaos due to a poor working environment, ‘impossible’ deadlines and last-minute script rewrites.

Hours after it was published, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, hit back in a clip with Lily-Rose Depp and Dan Levy, in which Levy’s character pitches Depp’s character Jocelyn for a cover shoot with Rolling Stone.

Here’s How You Can Watch The Weeknd’s Live At SoFi Stadium Concert From The UK

Tesfaye, who plays the modern-day cult leader Tedros, responds: “Rolling Stone? Aren’t they a little irrelevant? Rolling Stone has 6 million followers on Instagram, half of them probably bots. And Jocelyn has 78 million followers, all real I’d assume.”

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd play a couple in a 'complicated relationship' in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd play a couple in a 'complicated relationship' in The Idol. Picture: Alamy
Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn in The Idol. Picture: Getty
The Weeknd is co-creator of The Idol
The Weeknd is co-creator of The Idol. Picture: Getty

He adds: “So she does a photo shoot, she tags them, they get her followers. More money for Rolling Stone, nothing for Jocelyn.”

Levy’s character replies: “There’s a lot for Jocelyn,” to which Tedros adds: “Not in Rolling Stone.”

Rolling Stone’s editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman replied to The Weeknd’s video with: “Not at all,” alongside two of the singer’s past cover shoots with the magazine.

HBO have also disputed the report.

Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn in The Idol. Picture: Alamy
The Weeknd plays a cult leader in The Idol
The Weeknd plays a cult leader in The Idol. Picture: Alamy

The Idol was originally being directed by Amy Seimetz, but she exited the show in April 2022 after completing most of the six episodes.

Sam Levinson took over as director, reportedly wrapping the project – said to be worth between $54-$75million – to rewrite and reshoot the entire thing.

However, a source told Variety only the pilot was scrapped and re-filmed.

They add that Rolling Stone’s sources hadn’t seen the finished product.

The Idol centres on Depp’s character Jocelyn, an aspiring pop idol who gets into a complicated relationship with self-help guru and cult leader Tedros.

It's thought the show will come out later this year.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey shared the love

Olivia Rodrigo & Lana Del Rey Show That They're Each Other's Biggest Fans

All the times Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health

Everything Selena Gomez Has Said About Her Mental Health Journey Over The Years

Features

Does Dua Lipa have a new boyfriend?

Dua Lipa Steps Out With New Filmmaker Boyfriend Romain Gavras

Hailey celebrated Justin Bieber's 29th birthday

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin Bieber’s 29th Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Florence Pugh and her brother released a song

Florence Pugh Joins Forces With Her Brother In Music Video Filmed At Their Family Restaurant

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star