Here's What 'The Idol' Would Have Looked Like With Its Original Director

6 July 2023, 12:26

By Kathryn Knight

The Idol looked like a wholesome, Disney Channel-esque TV series before Amy Seimetz stepped down.

Amy Seimetz was the director of The Idol before Sam Levinson and The Weeknd took over in 2022, and her vision for the show was miles from how the episodes ended up.

It’s not known why Amy quit the project, starring Lily-Rose Depp as rising star Jocelyn, but her exit resulted in a huge overhaul of the show and included the episodes being reduced from six to five.

Following the final episode on 2nd July, photos have been unearthed of what the show looked like when Amy had the reins and it looked far from the gritty drama it became.

The Idol Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Weeknd’s New Series

In pictures now taking over the Internet, Lily-Rose and her co-stars can be seen in wholesome-looking scenes, serving ultimate The Sleepover Club vibes.

Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn in The Idol. Picture: Alamy

In one picture the girls pose with four cardboard cut-outs of budding pop star Jocelyn, and her outfits are much more Hannah Montana-esque, including a pink cropped tracksuit and green sequin dress.

One person replied to the photos on Twitter: “This looks like a Disney channel movie.”

Another said: “We could have had an incredible show, what a loss!”

“Gives me Sleepover vibes and that’s what the world needed,” commented another.

The Idol ended after five episodes
The Idol ended after five episodes. Picture: Alamy
Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn in The Idol. Picture: Alamy

One person added, tagging the channel: “Ok now make this version, I guarantee you will have a bigger fan base.”

When Sam Levinson took over, the TV network told Deadline the team would be moving ‘in a new creative direction’ and would be ‘adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series.’

The Idol follows pop star Jocelyn who gets romantically involved with a nightclub owner (played by The Weeknd) who’s also the leader of a secret club.

The Weeknd co-wrote the series as well as working as executive producer.

