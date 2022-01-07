What Is The Weeknd’s Net Worth And How Did He Make So Much Money?

7 January 2022, 12:59

The Weeknd’s net worth had him named the sixth highest paid entertainer
The Weeknd’s net worth had him named the sixth highest paid entertainer. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Weeknd has released his fifth studio album 'Dawn FM' and is set to add more figures to his impressive net worth - so how much is the singer worth?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Weeknd, 31, has spent almost ten years releasing new music to his adoring fans, and with that kind of tuneful talent comes an impressive net worth to match.

After unveiling his fifth studio album on January 7th, 'Dawn FM', and also touring in 2022 - the Starlight singer is sure to be adding plenty more funds to his already full bank balance.

So how much is The Weeknd’s net worth? And how did Abel Tesfaye (his real name) make himself such a fortune aside from his success in the charts and on stage?

Who Is The Weeknd Dating? Full Ex History Revealed

Here’s a complete breakdown of The Weeknd’s career and earnings:

The Weeknd’s net worth has mainly come from album sales and tour dates
The Weeknd’s net worth has mainly come from album sales and tour dates. Picture: The Weeknd/Instagram

How much is The Weeknd’s net worth?

It will come as no surprise to hear the 'Blinding Lights' star – who is just as famous for his celebrity exes including Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez – is worth around $80-$100million US dollars – that’s approximately £59million to £74million.

The Weeknd has regularly featured in Forbes’ top earner lists, with him being named the sixth highest paid entertainer in 2017. This was the year he broke music records with his 'Starboy' album which reportedly made him around $1.1million per stop on his album tour.

How does The Weeknd have such a big net worth?

Music has been Bella Hadid’s ex’s main source of income as he’s been making top tunes for around a decade.

'Starlight', 'Beauty Behind the Madness' and 'After Hours' have all been huge successes for him.

Album sales and tour dates aside, The Weeknd has also been making money producing in a studio and is also the co-founder of XO record label.

Away from music, the 31 year old has put his name and face to plenty of sponsorship and collaboration deals including H&M and Puma. He also partnered with Marvel.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

All of Kylie Jenner's glowing pregnancy photos

All Of Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Pictures Throughout Her Pregnancy

Faye Winter gives Love Island advice ahead of next season

Faye Winter's Words Of Warning To Love Island 2022 Applicants

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship Timeline As They Prepare For Baby Number 2

Features

There's a surprising link between Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson and Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian Fans Unearth Link Between Pete Davidson And Kanye West’s New Girlfriend Julia Fox
What was Molly-Mae's job before Love Island?

What Did Molly-Mae Hague Do Before Love Island?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night