What Is The Weeknd’s Net Worth And How Did He Make So Much Money?

The Weeknd’s net worth had him named the sixth highest paid entertainer. Picture: Alamy

The Weeknd has released his fifth studio album 'Dawn FM' and is set to add more figures to his impressive net worth - so how much is the singer worth?

The Weeknd, 31, has spent almost ten years releasing new music to his adoring fans, and with that kind of tuneful talent comes an impressive net worth to match.

After unveiling his fifth studio album on January 7th, 'Dawn FM', and also touring in 2022 - the Starlight singer is sure to be adding plenty more funds to his already full bank balance.

So how much is The Weeknd’s net worth? And how did Abel Tesfaye (his real name) make himself such a fortune aside from his success in the charts and on stage?

Here’s a complete breakdown of The Weeknd’s career and earnings:

The Weeknd’s net worth has mainly come from album sales and tour dates. Picture: The Weeknd/Instagram

How much is The Weeknd’s net worth?

It will come as no surprise to hear the 'Blinding Lights' star – who is just as famous for his celebrity exes including Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez – is worth around $80-$100million US dollars – that’s approximately £59million to £74million.

The Weeknd has regularly featured in Forbes’ top earner lists, with him being named the sixth highest paid entertainer in 2017. This was the year he broke music records with his 'Starboy' album which reportedly made him around $1.1million per stop on his album tour.

How does The Weeknd have such a big net worth?

Music has been Bella Hadid’s ex’s main source of income as he’s been making top tunes for around a decade.

'Starlight', 'Beauty Behind the Madness' and 'After Hours' have all been huge successes for him.

Album sales and tour dates aside, The Weeknd has also been making money producing in a studio and is also the co-founder of XO record label.

Away from music, the 31 year old has put his name and face to plenty of sponsorship and collaboration deals including H&M and Puma. He also partnered with Marvel.

