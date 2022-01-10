The Weeknd's Fans Think These Lyrics Prove He’s Dating Angelina Jolie

Did The Weeknd confirm the Angeline Jolie dating rumours? Here's why fans are convinced that he referenced her with some 'Dawn FM' lyrics.

The Weeknd kicked off the new year by dropping his highly-anticipated fifth studio album ‘Dawn FM’ – and fans have been scouring the lyrics for references to his rumoured romance with Angeline Jolie.

One song, in particular, is making the rounds online, ‘Here We Go... Again’, convincing fans that the musician could be indirectly confirming his relationship with the ‘movie star’.

The Weeknd, who is also known as Abel Tesfaye, 31, and Angelina, 46, have both remained tight-lipped about their budding relationship, with the pop sensation’s songs being one of few clues to the public that they’re seriously dating.

The eighth track on the record, which features Tyler, The Creator, made all eyes turn to the Eternals actress with one very intriguing lyric…

The Weeknd soulfully sings: “My new girl, she a movie star," a phrase he repeats throughout the synth-infused track.

It didn’t take long for fans to pick up on the subtle-not-so-subtle reference to Angelina’s very impressive filmography as one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Is he finally validating the rumours?

The pair were first spotted together in July last year as they left a restaurant in Los Angeles, igniting dating rumours that haven’t settled since.

Social media users on Twitter and Tik Tok have been theorising about the song’s meaning ever since ‘Dawn FM’ dropped on January 7.

One user tweeted: "Not Abel confirming he bagged Angelina Jolie."

not abel confirming he bagged angelina jolie pic.twitter.com/XZ54vDppl5 — 🛸 (@emera7d) January 7, 2022

t’s alleged that Abel’s lyrics are directed to former long-term girlfriend Bella Hadid, as he depicts both their new relationships throughout his lyricism.

"Your girlfriend's tryna pair you with somebody more famous. But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless. Someone to take your pictures and frame it. And my new girl, she a movie star."

The model and musician called it quits on their on-again-off-again relationship for the last time in late 2019 after four years of dating.

