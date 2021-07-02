The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie Pictured Out For Dinner Together In LA

2 July 2021, 10:15

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were pictured having dinner in LA
The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were pictured having dinner in LA. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were papped having dinner together in LA.

‘Save Your Tears’ hitmaker The Weeknd, 31, and Hollywood legend Angelina Jolie, 46, were photographed leaving a restaurant in LA after having dinner at an Italian eatery.

The stars left separately so they weren’t photographed together.

When Is Cinderella Starring Camila Cabello Coming Out? Trailers, Cast Updates & All The Latest

In the pictures, Angelina looked chic in a black dress and trench coat while The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, kept things understated in double denim.

The Weeknd's thought to be turning his talents to the TV and film industry
The Weeknd's thought to be turning his talents to the TV and film industry. Picture: Getty

Their meeting comes after it was reported The Weekend has his sights set on Hollywood.

But if fans are speculating the pair are dating, they could be way off.

An insider told Page Six their evening was strictly business.

They said: “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date].

Angelina Jolie met with The Weeknd in LA
Angelina Jolie met with The Weeknd in LA. Picture: Getty

“He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

The Weeknd will star in HBO Max series The Idol, which he is co-writing.

The series “follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult,” Variety says of the plot.

It’s not the first time he’s turned his talents to the TV industry, writing an episode of American Dad and voicing a character based on himself.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran has an album coming in 2021

Ed Sheeran’s 2021 Album ‘Minus’: Release Date, Tracklist And All The Updates

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Newborn Son

Love Island

Maya Hawke stars in Netflix's Fear Street Part 1

Who Is Maya Hawke? Meet The Fear Street And Stranger Things Star

Taylor Swift has released new music yet again!

Taylor Swift's 'Renegade' Lyrics Touch On Mental Health And Relationships

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' prom virtual concert has fans obsessed!

How To Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Sour' Prom Concert Film

Liam Payne teased the name of his new single

Liam Payne Fans Think They’ve Worked Out The Name Of His New Single

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills