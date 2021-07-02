The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie Pictured Out For Dinner Together In LA

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were pictured having dinner in LA. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were papped having dinner together in LA.

‘Save Your Tears’ hitmaker The Weeknd, 31, and Hollywood legend Angelina Jolie, 46, were photographed leaving a restaurant in LA after having dinner at an Italian eatery.

The stars left separately so they weren’t photographed together.

In the pictures, Angelina looked chic in a black dress and trench coat while The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, kept things understated in double denim.

The Weeknd's thought to be turning his talents to the TV and film industry. Picture: Getty

Their meeting comes after it was reported The Weekend has his sights set on Hollywood.

But if fans are speculating the pair are dating, they could be way off.

An insider told Page Six their evening was strictly business.

They said: “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date].

Angelina Jolie met with The Weeknd in LA. Picture: Getty

“He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

The Weeknd will star in HBO Max series The Idol, which he is co-writing.

The series “follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult,” Variety says of the plot.

It’s not the first time he’s turned his talents to the TV industry, writing an episode of American Dad and voicing a character based on himself.

