Strictly’s AJ Pritchard Signs Up For I’m A Celeb 2020

7 October 2020, 17:15

AJ Pritchard has joined the I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up!
AJ Pritchard has joined the I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up! Picture: instagram

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard has signed up for I’m A Celeb 2020, according to reports.

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has reportedly signed up to star on I’m A Celeb 2020, months after he quit his role on the BBC show.

The 25-year-old will be heading to Gwyrch Castle, in Abergele, North Wales, for the first ever UK-based series, which recently flooded, and, apparently, he ‘can’t wait’.

Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Reveal They Begged Strictly Bosses To Let Them Skip The Samba

AJ Pritchard is joining the I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up.
AJ Pritchard is joining the I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up. Picture: instagram

He was rumoured to be joining the line-up earlier this year alongside Tiger King’s Carol Baskin and TV presenter Maya Jama.

A source told Mail Online: “AJ is really excited – he can't wait to get going and for the show to start.

“It was always his aim to do more TV work after leaving Strictly and there's no bigger challenge than I'm A Celeb. 

“He's an early riser, into his fitness and a dedicated person – he hopes being part of camp will give viewers the chance to get to know him better.

“The only downside is he won't be taking part with brother Curtis, who he's really enjoyed working with since lockdown.”

Curtis announced he was leaving Strictly in March in a statement on social media.

It read: “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

“AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity.

“AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career.

“He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey.”

Now it all makes sense why he quit!

