AJ Pritchard Quits Strictly Come Dancing After Four Years

AJ will not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

AJ Pritchard has quit Strictly Come Dancing.

AJ Pritchard will not return for the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer, who competed on last year's show with YouTuber Saffron Barker, made the shock announcement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

AJ shared a screengrab of a lengthy statement, which he captioned: “I have some news for you all. Please see the below statement from my team. Also sending my love to everyone in this difficult time, please keep safe. AJ x”

The statement read: “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

“AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity.

“AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career.

“He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey.”

AJ’s announcement comes weeks after Kevin Clifton revealed he was also leaving the BBC show after seven years on the programme.

He shared an Instagram post, which read: “The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life.

“I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

“Since first being called ‘Kevin From Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of five finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

“After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.”

