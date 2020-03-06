Kevin Clifton Quits Strictly Come Dancing: Pro Dancer Wants 'To Focus On Other Areas Of My Life' After 7 Years On The Show

Kevin Clifton has quit Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA / BBC/YouTube

Kevin Clifton has quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years.

Professional ballroom dancer Kevin Clifton has confirmed he has quit Strictly Come Dancing, following a successful seven years on the show.

Alongside a lengthy statement, Kevin – who is dating 2018 contestant Stacey Dooley after they were paired together on the show – shared a string of photos from his time on the programme including snaps of the years he won the Glitterball Trophy.

He wrote: “The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

“Since first being called ‘Kevin From Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.”

Kevin Clifton and ex-wife Karen Clifton starred on Strictly together. Picture: Getty

Kevin said he wants to leave the show “on a high” and is planning to focus on other parts of his life and career.

He continued: “After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.”

“I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all of my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have made always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for.”

Kevin described Strictly as “the best show on TV”, calling his experience a “dream” but he now looks forward to watching as a fan.

He added: “Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me.

“To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on tv and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of.

“Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing.”

During his time on the series, Kevin was partnered with celebrities such as Louise Redknapp, Susanna Reid, Frankie Bridge, and Anneka Rice.

