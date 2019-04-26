Stacey Dooley 'Confirms' Relationship With Strictly's Kevin Clifton On Instagram

26 April 2019, 11:02

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 'confirm' relationship
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 'confirm' relationship. Picture: BBC/Instagram: @sjdooley

Stacey Dooley has posted her first photo with Strictly Come Dancing 'boyfriend' Kevin Clifton on Instagram, 'confirming' the relationship a month after her break-up with ex Sam Tucknott.

Stacey Dooley appears to have confirmed her relationship with Strictly partner Kevin Clifton in a new Instagram post.

The 2018 Strictly Come Dancing champion shared a photo of her and Kevin on her Instagram story - their first picture together as a couple - with the pair looking loved up and cuddling one another in the candid snap.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton. Picture: Instagram: @sjdooley

It seems Stacey went to visit her dancer 'boyfriend' as he's currently on a UK tour with ballroom show Burn The Floor.

Stacey and Kevin still haven't officially confirmed their romance, since news broke two weeks ago that the documentary-maker had split from Sam Tucknott, her boyfriend of five years, to be with 'Kevin from Grimsby'.

Last week, Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam accused Kevin of wrecking their relationship. Sam claimed that he was moving out of their Brighton flat when he discovered a message on Stacey's phone from Kevin reading 'I love you.'

It led to Stacey hitting back, writing on Twitter: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here."

"Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

