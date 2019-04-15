Strictly's Stacey Dooley Hits Out At Ex As He Exposes Kevin Clifton Relationship

Stacey Dooley hits back at ex who discovered she and Strictly partner are in a relationship. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram @sjdooley

Stacey Dooley has hit back at her ex that there's 'two sides of the story' after he's revealed he discovered she is in a relationship with Strictly partner, Kevin Clifton.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley has hit back at her ex Sam Tucknott, who has revealed to tabloids he discovered she was in a relationship with dance partner Kevin Clifton, in a tweet which says there's two sides to every story.

Stacey, who won the 2018 series, tweeted after her ex of five years revealed to a tabloid that he discovered she was with Kevin after he saw a text on her phone as they packed up the Brighton home they shared.

Stacey tweeted: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.

"I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

"Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.



I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.



Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward. — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) April 15, 2019

Sam Tucknott ha gone into detail about how his relationship with the investigative journalist deteriorated as the series went on, and he became suspicious after finding receipts for a cupcake delivery to Stacey that had been sent by Kevin all the way from Glasgow.

He explained how after they had split, they cleared out their Brighton home when a text from Kevin saying 'I love you' popped up onto her phone, leading him to brand the dancer 'an absolute rat.'

Explaining he felt like he'd been 'left in the dark' for months before seeing the text, Sam said when he confronted Stacey she said:

"But you saw I didn’t start entertaining and texting him (Kevin) until I split up with you. I was not with you when we started it all."

"I did fall for him but when we were done. I will tell you anything you want to know."

Stacey and Kevin are yet to go public with their relationship, but her cryptic tweet confirms there's more to this story than we know right now!

