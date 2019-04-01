Joe Sugg And Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, Launch New YouTube Channel, Called 'In The Pan'

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell launch YouTube channel, 'In The Pan'. Picture: Getty (L); YouTube (R)

Joe Sugg has launched a YouTube channel with his Strictly Come Dancing girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, about cooking.

Joe Sugg recently praised Dianne Buswell's skills as a YouTuber, and now we can see her in action on her new channel, with Joe, called 'In The Pan'.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple recently launched their cooking channel on the video sharing platform, with their first video trending on YouTube.

In the two-minute-long entry, Joe and Dianne challenge each other to a cook-off and introduce what to expect on the channel, with some questionable trash-talk, including Dianne's "fry your hardest" remark.

Dianne and Joe claimed to cook recipes, review dishes and take on challenges in their new venture, which - at the time of writing - had over 70k subscribers.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell launch 'In The Pan' cooking channel. Picture: Getty

While speaking to Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield, Joe said Dianne was "so natural on [YouTube]. She's so good", before complimenting her editing skills as well.

The pair confirmed their relationship in December 2018 where the YouTuber shared a post to his 5.7 million Instagram followers of the two.

He captioned the snap as "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."