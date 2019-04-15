Stacey Dooley’s Ex-Boyfriend Brands Kevin Clifton ‘F***ing Rat’ After Confronting Him Over Strictly Stars' Romance

Stacey Dooley has apparently struck up a romance with Kevin Clifton. Picture: Stacey Dooley/Instagram / Getty

Stacey Dooley’s ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott claimed his ex has struck up a romance with her former dance partner Kevin Clifton, and he's even confronted the Strictly Come Dancing pro.

Stacey Dooley’s ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott has given a tell-all interview about the breakdown of his five-year relationship, claiming Stacey’s Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton is at the centre of it all.

After splitting up after Christmas the couple were clearing out the flat they once shared in Brighton when Sam allegedly saw a text message from Kevin flash up on Stacey’s phone, saying: “I love you” with a red heart.

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott were together for five years. Picture: Stacey Dooley/Instagram

Sam then confronted Stacey and she told him she’d fallen for Kevin, but only once they ended their relationship.

Sam was left furious over the situation and apparently spoke to Kevin over FaceTime, calling him “an absolute rat” and a “slippery slimy snake”.

Speaking to the tabloids, Sam said: “He didn’t say a word, he looked petrified, so shocked. I have no respect for Kevin whatsoever. He comes out and says it’s all ‘strictly business’. He’s a full on pr**k. I’ve tried to meet him since to get closure, but he just won’t do it.”

Stacey Dooley tweeted this after her ex's interview. Picture: Stacey Dooley/Twitter

He continued: “Had it been one of the other dancers she got with, fair enough. But it stings that much more because of what he’s been like and how he’s renowned.

“He’s an absolute complete f***ing rat with no b******s or decency to hear me out. The fact he won’t have a man-to-man conversation with me says everything about the guy."

Stacey has since tweeted in response to her ex’s claims, writing to her 283k followers: “Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here. Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.”

