Scott Disick Fuels Holly Scarfone Dating Rumours With NSFW Interaction

Scott Disick raised eyebrows with the comment he left on Holly Scarfone's picture. Picture: Getty/@hollyscarfone/Instagram

By Capital FM

Scott Disick is reigniting those relationship rumours with Too Hot To Handle’s Holly Scarfone.

Scott Disick left a very NSFW comment on Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone’s latest photo, reigniting those dating rumours once again.

The 23-year-old model shared a racy snap in a white bodysuit subtly supporting her beau as she wore one of the pieces from Scott’s Talentless clothing line.

Holly made sure to raise some eyebrows with the post as she also tagged her rumoured boyfriend in the steamy snap.

Scott Disick left an NSFW comment on Holly Scarfone's latest post. Picture: Getty

“Oh lord she’s @talentless,” wrote Holly in the caption, also referencing Scott’s nickname, Lord Disick.

It wasn’t long before the father-of-three rushed to leave a pretty jaw-dropping comment on the post, which definitely left fans in shock.

“I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended,” Scott wrote.

Holly Scarfone fuelled those Scott Disick dating rumours. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

His cheeky comment then prompted Holly to reply, saying: “@letthelordbewithyou see you soon,” alongside some side-eye emojis.

The flirty exchange got a lot of attention from fans - and this isn’t the first time either after they were first spotted having a fancy dinner in February and have been linked ever since following a string of social media interactions.

This comes after Scott’s ex and mother of his children Kourtney Kardashian got married to her Blink-182 drummer beau Travis Barker over the weekend during a lavish ceremony in Italy.

