Scott Disick Fuels Rumours He’s Dating Too Hot To Handle’s Holly Scarfone With Racy Photoshoot

11 March 2022, 12:13

Scott Disick has fuelled rumours he's dating Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3
Scott Disick has fuelled rumours he's dating Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Alamy/@hollyscarfone/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Scott Disick and Holly Scarfone have fans sent into meltdown over their latest interaction, which has reignited those dating rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Disick and Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle have fuelled relationship rumours after a steamy interaction.

The 38-year-old ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian first sparked dating rumours with Holly, 23, following a fancy dinner in Malibu in February, before the pair jetted off to Paris together.

While the new flames were off enjoying their Parisian vacation, Holly took to Instagram to share a racy snap of herself in lingerie with the Eiffel Tower in full view in the background.

Kim Kardashian’s Controversial ‘Work Harder’ Advice Branded ‘PR Stunt’ By Fans

Scott Disick left a cheeky comment under Holly Scarfone's lingerie snap
Scott Disick left a cheeky comment under Holly Scarfone's lingerie snap. Picture: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram
Scott Disick fueled rumours he's dating Holly Scarfone
Scott Disick fueled rumours he's dating Holly Scarfone. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Fuelling romance rumours, Scott dropped a cheeky comment underneath her post, letting fans know that he had the honour of taking the photo.

“Where is my photo credit,” Scott penned, before Holly quickly tagged her new beau in the caption to read: “Lounging in the city of amour. Photo creds @letthelordbewithyou.”

Holly went on to share an array of snaps from her getaway to Paris with Scott and it seems the pair had a busy vacation packed with sightseeing, fancy dinners and museum trips.

Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle has been dubbed a Kylie Jenner lookalike
Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle has been dubbed a Kylie Jenner lookalike. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Scott and Kylie Jenner lookalike Holly have been getting closer in recent weeks following Holly’s split from Too Hot To Handle co-star, Nathan Soan.

Meanwhile, Scott split from 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin last summer amid Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker.

Holly and Scott are yet to confirm their relationship but eagle-eyed fans are taking their subtle likes and not-so-subtle comments as a budding romance!

