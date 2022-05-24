Kourtney Kardashian Has Officially Changed Her Last Name To Barker

She's not just a Kardashian anymore... Picture: Getty/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian has changed her last name after officially marrying her Blink 182 beau Travis Barker!

Kourtney Kardashian has made her name change Instagram official after her marriage to Travis Barker!

On Monday (May 23), the 43-year-old reflected her newlywed status in her bio, simply writing 'Kourtney Kardashian Barker' followed by a fiery heart.

The Kardashians star also posted to the grid and gave fans further insight into their fairytale wedding, she shared two snaps of her and Travis standing at the altar and captioned it: "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had three weddings altogether. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 43, tied the knot on May 21 in a lavish Italian ceremony – the grande event followed two previous celebrations, one 'practice wedding' in Las Vegas as well as some official nuptials in Santa Barbara.

The mum-of-three is yet to confirm if she has legally changed her name but it seems she will be assuming the double surname both personally and professionally from here on out.

Despite the change in Instagram bio, Kourtney's handle still reads "@kourtneykardash".

Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Blink 182 drummer popped the question to Kourt back in October 2021 after 10 months of dating, he proposed in Montecito, California surrounded by hundreds of red roses on Rosewood Miramar Beach – so romantic!

They eloped in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 4, they even had an Elvis impersonator officiate, the wedding was not legally binding as they had not required a marriage license.

Kravis then officially tied the knot surrounded by friends and family on May 15 in a low-key but luxurious event.

