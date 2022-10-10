Did Rihanna Just Drop A Huge Hint About Her Baby’s Name?

10 October 2022, 12:18

Rihanna fans have been trying to guess her baby's name since she gave birth in May
Rihanna fans have been trying to guess her baby's name since she gave birth in May. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna is yet to officially announce the name of her baby boy.

Rihanna may have just given fans a hint at what she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have named their bundle of joy!

The ‘ANTI’ songstress welcomed her son back in May, and although she is yet to announce the birth of her baby, never mind his name, reports confirmed she welcomed a baby boy.

Rihanna Fuels New Music Rumours After Studio Session With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Of course, this has left fans to wonder what she could’ve named her five-month-old.

Many people have theorised a potential ‘R’ name as her first name is Robyn, while her rapper beau’s real name is Rakim.

However, some eagle-eyed fans spotted the Savage X Fenty mogul rocking a necklace with the letter ‘D’ on it while she was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Riri was on her way to a recording studio in LA, which obviously has us all excited AF as we’re hoping to hear some new music from the star soon.

Fans have been anticipating the release of R9 for years now after she dropped her last album in 2016.

However, now that Rihanna has been confirmed to be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, fans are convinced now more than ever that new bops are incoming!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May. Picture: Getty
Rihanna is yet to share the name of her baby boy with the world
Rihanna is yet to share the name of her baby boy with the world. Picture: Alamy

Breaking her silence on her upcoming return to the stage, Riri told TMZ last week that she was ‘nervous and excited’ about the show.

It’s fair to say everyone has been trying to work out who, if anyone, Rihanna will bring with her to be included in the show, and what songs she’ll include in the setlist.

The new mama’s return to the stage will be the show of a lifetime though, that’s for sure!

