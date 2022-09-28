Rihanna Fuels New Music Rumours After Studio Session With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Fans are hoping Rihanna has been cooking up some new music. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna’s confirmed Super Bowl halftime performance has fans convinced new music is dropping.

It was confirmed this week that Rihanna will be headlining the halftime show at the Super Bowl in 2023, and ever since, fans have been convinced that new music is on the way.

Riri has teased the prospect of new music for years after dropping her last album ‘ANTI’ in 2016.

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & What Will She Perform?

Now that the prestigious music slot is taking place in a matter of five months, fans are excited that music Rih will finally return after the superstar has been focusing on her other businesses in recent years, from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to her lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

Riri and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who welcomed their first baby in May this year, were spotted heading to the studio for a late-night session on Monday, and we have all the suspicions to believe new music is on the way.

Rihanna was spotted heading to a studio with A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy in May. Picture: Getty

Of course, it’s not known whether Rihanna was there to get some time in the studio for herself or if she was joining her rapper boyfriend for his session.

However, we’re super optimistic new music will be released from Rih soon, ahead of her Super Bowl performance.

She’s been teasing the new album - known to fans as R9 - for years, with the ‘We Found Love’ songstress even saying in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that we can expect new music from her.

Fans are hoping for new music from Rihanna. Picture: Getty

Rihanna's last album 'ANTI' dropped in 2016. Picture: Alamy

In the meantime, fans have already been speculating about the setlist Riri will be going with for her halftime show performance.

The mum-of-one has one of the most impressive discographies around, so it’ll be hard to pick a medley of songs to fit in the 14-minute performance.

From ‘Only Girl In The World’, ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Where Have You Been’ to ‘Work’, ‘Love On The Brain’ and ‘Pon De Replay’, we’re ready to hear it all!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital