Are ‘Pregnant' Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Having A Baby Boy Or Girl?

Zayn Malik and 'pregnant' Gigi Hadid are apparently expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty/PA

Gigi Hadid is allegedly 20 weeks pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, but are they having a boy or a girl?

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are yet to confirm or deny reports that she is pregnant with their first baby, but she is said to be 20 weeks along (5 months).

With fans taking a deeper look into the supermodel’s recent 25th birthday party, where she spent it in quarantine on a farm in Pennsylvania, fans suspected that Gigi and the One Direction star also doubled-up the birthday celebration as a gender reveal party.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid 'Pregnant': Due Date, Baby Sex And Other Pregnancy Details Revealed

Gigi’s sister and fellow model Bella, as well as their mum Yolanda and some family friends gifted Gigi with presents in pink and blue gift bags.

A number of fans also noticed her helium '25’ balloons had pink and blue ribbons attached, hinting that they had been set to announce the sex of the baby.

But will Gigi and Zayn be having a baby boy or girl? Let’s look at the clues so far…

Gigi Hadid is reportedly 5 months pregnant with her and Zayn Malik's first baby. Picture: Instagram

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik pregnant with a baby boy or girl?

Fans think Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid had pink and blue ribbons her balloons. Picture: Instagram

When news dropped that Gigi was pregnant, TMZ claimed she’s around 20 weeks along, which means if the reports are true, they would have the choice of knowing the sex of the baby by now.

With fans speculating Gigi’s birthday party was a gender reveal, the clues were primarily pointing to the couple having a baby boy.

From Bella Hadid’s Instagram stories, where she shared a number of pink gift bags for her sister, she had one blue Baby Shark bag, which may have just given it away that Gigi and Zayn are expecting a son.

Bella Hadid gifted Gigi with a blue Baby Shark bag. Picture: Instagram

Gigi and Zayn fans uncovered the 'hello little one' message on the cryptic gift bag. Picture: Instagram

Bella also shared a photo of a gift bag with the message ‘hello little one’ on it, but covered it with a large sunflower emoji, hiding the text, but it wasn’t long before fans spotted the original gift bag's message on a website.

The biggest clue for Gigi and Zayn speculatively confirming the sex of their baby is the blue and pink ribbons she had attached to her '25’ balloons, which appeared in a number of posts she shared on her Instagram page.

Gigi shared a heartfelt caption along with the string of pictures, one of which was of her hugging Zayn and clutching the balloon with the blue ribbon, which has fans convinced she’s carrying their son.

