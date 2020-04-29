Gigi Hadid’s Family: From Her Sister Bella To Brother Anwar, As It's Revealed 'Pregnant' Model Is Having A Baby With Zayn Malik

29 April 2020, 12:13

Gigi Hadid has the most glamorous family.
Who are Gigi Hadid’s family? Her fam is about to get bigger as the 'pregnant' model is reportedly expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid is reportedly having a baby with her boyfriend Zayn Malik and is currently 20 weeks pregnant.

But who are her family? Let’s take a look…

Was ‘Pregnant’ Gigi Hadid’s Birthday A Gender Reveal Party? Fans Spot Pink And Blue Balloon Ribbons

Is Gigi Hadid pregnant?

The model is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant with her first child.

Who is Gigi Hadid’s mum?

Gigi Hadid’s mum is Yolanda Hadid. She is a Dutch-American television personality and former model who is best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

View this post on Instagram

❤️Today and everyday...... #MyLoves #MyValentines

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

Who is Gigi Hadid’s dad?

Gigi Hadid’s dad is Mohamed Anwar Hadid. He is a Jordanian-American real estate developer who is best known for building luxury hotels and mansions in Los Angeles.

Who are Gigi Hadid’s siblings? Does she have brothers and sisters?

Gigi Hadid has a sister, Bella Hadid, who, along with her sister, is one of the most in demand fashion models in the world.

View this post on Instagram

My rider! @gigihadid 25...big girl!!!

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Bella has had a highly-publicised on-off relationship with The Weeknd over the years.

She also has a brother, named Anwar Hadid, who is also a model and currently dating ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer Dua Lipa.

Who is Gigi Hadid dating?

Gigi has been in an on-off relationship with One Direction star Zayn Malik since 2015.

