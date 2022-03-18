Thousands Sign Petition To Drop Kanye West From Coachella Amid ‘Threatening’ Behaviour

People have been calling on Coachella organisers to drop Kanye West from the lineup. Picture: Getty/Coachella/Change.org

By Capital FM

Kanye West has come under fire for his recent attacks on Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson as well as Trevor Noah - and now fans are trying to get him dropped from Coachella.

Kanye West’s latest antics have led to thousands of people petitioning for Coachella to drop the ‘Donda’ rapper - who is one of the headliners - from the lineup.

A fan has created an account on Change.org under the alias ‘Kim Pete’ and launched a petition urging the organisers of the festival to drop Ye following his attacks on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The petition reads: “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now.

“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”

Fans are calling on Coachella organisers to drop Kanye West as the headliner. Picture: Alamy

“Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others,” they continued, “This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this.

“Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!”

The petition has already amassed over 5,000 signatures of its current 7,500 goal.

It was created on the same day Ye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he violated guidelines over their policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

Kanye West has sparked an ongoing public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Kanye has been sending a series of threats to Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West was banned from Instagram after he hurled a racial slur at Trever Noah. Picture: Alamy

As per TMZ, it was confirmed that Kanye was suspended over a breach of community guidelines after he hurled a racial slur at Trevor Noah following the comedian’s statement about the Yeezy founder’s ongoing attacks on his KUWTK star ex.

Kanye was named as one of three headliners for Coachella back in January, alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

This comes after Travis Scott was removed from the bill following the Astroworld tragedy, which saw 10 people lose their lives at the festival.

