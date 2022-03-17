Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For 24 Hours

17 March 2022, 11:32 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 12:30

Kanye West can't post for the next 24 hours
Kanye West can't post for the next 24 hours. Picture: Alamy
Kanye West has been banned from Instagram for 24 hours after his most recent slew of posts after he violated guidelines.

Kanye West has received a 24-hour suspension from Instagram amid a warning from the social media platform for violating their policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

In recent weeks the 'Donda' rapper, 44, has repeatedly taken aim at Pete Davidson, 28, the boyfriend of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

Pete Davidson Sends Kanye West A Photo From Bed With Kim Kardashian In Leaked Text Messages

West – who recently legally changed his name to Ye – has been sharing a slew of Instagram posts directed at the Saturday Night Live actor as well as Kim amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has confirmed to TMZ that the musician's account has been suspended due to his neglect of the community guidelines.

Kanye has violated Instagram's guidelines
Kanye has violated Instagram's guidelines. Picture: Alamy

The app revealed that they will take further action in future if Kanye's behaviour continues after the initial suspension.

The publication was told by Meta that the short-term ban will prevent the hit-maker from posting, commenting and sending messages to other accounts.

However, his profile still remains online along with his most of his recent posts, although he has deleted some controversial photos himself.

Kanye was hit with backlash after he hurled a racial slur at Trevor Noah following the comedian's statement regarding the highly publicised feud between the rapper, SNL actor and SKIMS founder.

Kanye has been hitting out at Pete Davidson
Kanye has been hitting out at Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian is now 'legally single' amid the ongoing divorce proceedings
Kim Kardashian is now 'legally single' amid the ongoing divorce proceedings. Picture: Alamy

In his most recent string of posts, Kanye hit out at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star after she allowed their eldest daughter, North West, 8, to post to TikTok yet again.

North's account on the video-sharing platform has been a frequent grievance that Ye's speaks about online. He also revealed private text messages between him and Davidson in a now-deleted video.

