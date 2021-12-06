Perrie Edwards Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Axel Trying To Walk For The First Time

6 December 2021

Perrie Edwards’ son, baby Axel, has stolen all of our hearts!

Perrie Edwards has just shared the sweetest update about her almost four-month-old baby, Axel.

The Little Mix star, who announced last week that she’ll be taking a break from the pop group with bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, posted an adorable clip of Axel trying to walk for the first time.

And yes, it is as cute as it sounds!

The ‘Confetti’ songstress took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her tot being held up by a family member whilst he adorably took his first steps!

Perrie Edwards treated fans to a new clip of her son, Axel
Perrie Edwards treated fans to a new clip of her son, Axel. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Perrie welcomed baby Axel back in August
Perrie welcomed baby Axel back in August. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie only welcomed Axel back in August with her long-term boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and has been treating fans to glimpses of their son since.

Taking to Twitter to gush over the heartwarming clip of Axel’s first steps, one fan penned: “AXEL IS SO ADORABLE. Perrie shares so much with us I’m so thankful.”

“Perrie, you’re making me cry. GOD HE LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL OMG AXEL, AUNTIE LOVES YOU,” wrote another.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together for five years
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together for five years. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Baby Axel has warmed fans' hearts with his new walking video
Baby Axel has warmed fans' hearts with his new walking video. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

“Can we talk about how nice it is that Perrie shares Axel with us? He is the cutest,” added a third.

Axel was adorably dressed in a Christmas onesie, while festive stockings could be seen hung up in the background of the snap, including one for Perrie’s mum, Debbie, Alex, the Little Mix star herself, and her dog, Travis.

It was only last month that Perrie treated fans to a look at her first family holiday with her little one, so we’re loving Axel’s first Christmas content!

