Little Mix’s Break Is Bringing Back The Pain Of 1D's Hiatus

Fans are comparing Little Mix and One Direction's split. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

After Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie announced their plans to take some time away from Little Mix, fans couldn't help but compare it to One Direction's hiatus...

On Thursday, Little Mix announced that they will be going on a break next year after their Confetti tour.

The news came after months of speculation that the girl group may be splitting, but the Mixers put the rumours to rest stating that it's just temporary, "We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay.".

It didn't take long for fans to draw comparisons between Little Mix and fellow X Factor mega-group, One Direction, who announced their hiatus back in 2016.

Everyone's been thinking the same thing – we hope the Little Mix break doesn't last as long as the 1D one!

Little Mix announced in December that they will be going on a break next year. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade revealed on December 2 that "after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix".

The musicians have been progressively working more and more on their solo projects this year, since Jesy Nelson exited the group in December 2020.

One Direction came to a similar 'end' over five years ago, when they announced they were taking an indefinite hiatus. The news came a year after Zayn left the boy band in March 2015.

One Direction announced their hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

Little Mix claim the break won't be forever. Picture: Alamy

Mixers and Directioners took to Twitter to compare the two bands, with one fan writing: "One direction said the same thing. We ain’t ready yet"

Another tweeted: "I say this first and last time, LITTLE MIX ISN'T ONE DIRECTION. thank you [sic]."

Oh it’s one direction all over again — saphira¹ᴰ (@oohnoniaII) December 2, 2021

One direction said the same thing😭💔 we ain’t ready yet😢😢😢😢 — 💫 (@_perriesbaba) December 2, 2021

The trio referenced murmurs of a break-up in their recent track 'Between Us', in the chorus they vow that "nothing comes between us" and "we will always be as one" – so hopefully this isn't the end of the girl group.

How long do you think the Little Mix break will last?

