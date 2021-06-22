Olivia Rodrigo Officially Graduated From High School In The Most Iconic Way

22 June 2021, 17:18

Olivia Rodrigo shared her graduation pictures on social media
Olivia Rodrigo shared her graduation pictures on social media. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo has just celebrated her high school graduation!

Congrats are in order for Olivia Rodrigo, who just graduated from high school!

The young starlet waved goodbye to her teen years in education by sharing the most iconic polaroid snaps in her cap and gown.

All The Olivia Rodrigo Songs And Lyrics Thought To Be About Joshua Bassett

Sharing her graduation photos on Instagram, the ‘good 4 u’ songstress simply wrote: “Bye high school!!!!!!!”

The 18-year-old also added a very iconic TV reference to her series of graduation snaps, just proving she’s pretty much cooler than all of us.

Olivia Rodrigo graduated from high school
Olivia Rodrigo graduated from high school. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Olivia shared a zoomed-in picture of the back of a car, which had the words written on it: “Just graditated [sic],” playing on the traditional 'Just Married' sign on the back of cars after weddings.

However, ‘Just graditated’ pays homage to an episode of Rick and Morty, rewording the iconic quote: “Did I graditate this time yet?”

Just reason 863723823 to stan the ‘deja vu’ star, right?!

Olivia’s post was met with a serious amount of sweet messages from pals and fellow stars, congratulating her on reaching her graduation milestone.

Olivia Rodrigo has made history already at 18 years old
Olivia Rodrigo has made history already at 18 years old. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Singer Conan Gray, who’s a close friend of the ‘Sour’ songstress jokingly wrote: “She can read,” alongside some heart-eye emojis.

Lil Nas X commented with clapping emojis, meanwhile Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards sent her love by liking the post.

Olivia has already broken a number of records with her debut album ‘Sour’, made a whole lot of bops and is the star of Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, all by the age of 18.

We can already see her flourishing even more throughout her career - congrats, queen!

