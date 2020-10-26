Niall Horan Gives New Music Update

Niall Horan said he has 'so much stuff to write about'. Picture: PA images

Niall Horan has given fans an update on his new music.

Niall Horan has been opening up about new music, telling fans he has ‘so much stuff to write about’.

The One Direction star, who recently announced he’s putting on a one-off gig at the Royal Albert Hall, said he’s ‘learned so much’ about himself during the pandemic and has insisted his next record, which will be a follow up to Heartbreak Weather, won’t be ‘all doom and gloom’.

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Niall Horan began dating girlfriend Amelia Woolley earlier this year. Picture: instagram

“Well, it’s been a good year for me,” he told Metro’s Guilty Pleasures. “I have been all right.”

Niall was supposed to be heading out on his Heartbreak Weather tour this year, however, like lots of artists, including Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, he was forced to postpone the dates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Niall has managed to take some positives out of the situation.

He said: “You learn a lot about yourself in something like that.

“There is so much stuff to write about. I learned so much about myself.

“It’s not going to be all doom and gloom.”

Fans will be eager to see if Niall opens up about his new relationship with girlfriend Amelia Woolley in his new music.

The pair began dating earlier this year and were recently photographed looking seriously loved-up!

Amelia works for shoe designer Nichola Kirkwood and is believed to have first met Niall at an industry party through mutual friends.

An insider told a tabloid that Niall is ‘very serious’ about Amelia, and that lockdown ‘has definitely intensified his feelings for her’.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!