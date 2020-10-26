Niall Horan Gives New Music Update

26 October 2020, 10:07 | Updated: 26 October 2020, 13:59

Niall Horan said he has 'so much stuff to write about'.
Niall Horan said he has 'so much stuff to write about'. Picture: PA images

Niall Horan has given fans an update on his new music.

Niall Horan has been opening up about new music, telling fans he has ‘so much stuff to write about’.

The One Direction star, who recently announced he’s putting on a one-off gig at the Royal Albert Hall, said he’s ‘learned so much’ about himself during the pandemic and has insisted his next record, which will be a follow up to Heartbreak Weather, won’t be ‘all doom and gloom’.

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Niall Horan began dating girlfriend Amelia Woolley earlier this year.
Niall Horan began dating girlfriend Amelia Woolley earlier this year. Picture: instagram

“Well, it’s been a good year for me,” he told Metro’s Guilty Pleasures. “I have been all right.”

Niall was supposed to be heading out on his Heartbreak Weather tour this year, however, like lots of artists, including Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, he was forced to postpone the dates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Niall has managed to take some positives out of the situation.

He said: “You learn a lot about yourself in something like that.

“There is so much stuff to write about. I learned so much about myself.

“It’s not going to be all doom and gloom.”

Fans will be eager to see if Niall opens up about his new relationship with girlfriend Amelia Woolley in his new music.

The pair began dating earlier this year and were recently photographed looking seriously loved-up!

Amelia works for shoe designer Nichola Kirkwood and is believed to have first met Niall at an industry party through mutual friends.

An insider told a tabloid that Niall is ‘very serious’ about Amelia, and that lockdown ‘has definitely intensified his feelings for her’.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Boris Johnson hasn't ruled out a second national lockdown in England

Is England Going Into A Second Lockdown?

Dianne was accused of cheating on Joe by a fan.

Did Dianne Buswell Cheat On Joe Sugg?

Harry Styles said the city holds a special place in his heart as it feels like ‘home’.

Harry Styles Proves He's The Nicest Person Ever AGAIN With Manchester Music Venue Donation

Ariana Grande is keeping quiet on the inspo behind her new songs

Why Ariana Grande Won’t Tell You Anything About Her New Songs On Album 'Positions'

Harry Styles is hoping to cheer everyone up with the 'Golden' music video

Harry Styles Hopes He'll Cheer Everyone Up With 'Golden' Music Video

Sam Thompson posted and deleted a video of himself mocking Zara McDermott over the weekend.

Sam Thompson Mocks Ex-Girlfriend Zara McDermott In ‘Savage’ Video Then Quickly Deletes It

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album